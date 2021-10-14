Scouts sweep Huskies in Henderson

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies hosted the David City Scouts Tuesday night in Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball.

David City improved to 11-11 with a clean sweep by scores of 25-13, 25-19 and 25-16.

Heartland drops to 8-17 with the loss and will host 17-4 Sutton tonight. Next week the Huskies begin SNC Tournament action with the first round at home sites.

The Huskies hammered 16 kills in the three set loss. Senior Ella Friesen was the team leader with five on 25 of 32 swings, while senior Ashley Brown had four kills on 25 of 28 attacks. The Huskies were 105 of 126 and hit a dismal minus - .040 in the match.

Sophomore Hayden Mierau had two of the team’s three aces, Brown and Mierau led the team with 13 and 12 digs respectively and Mierau was 64 of 65 setting with 10 assists.