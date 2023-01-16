Scouts place three in double figures in 46-39 win at Fillmore Central

GENEVA – The David City Scouts took on the Fillmore Central Panthers on Saturday and held on for a tough 46-39 win over the host Panthers in girls’ non-conference action.

On Friday night the Scouts were at Cross County where they came up short against the Cougars, but behind 12 points from Kambri Andel and 11 each from Meagan Jahde and Kamryn Behrns on Saturday, they were able to hold off the Panthers for the win.

DC led 7-5 at the end of the first quarter and 22-18 at the break.

Both teams scored seven points in the third quarter and in the fourth the Scouts hit 7 of 10 free throws and outscored the Panthers 17-14.

Fillmore Central was led in scoring by junior Kaili Head, who had game-high honors with 16, and senior Reyna Hafer added seven.

The Panthers will host Tri-County on Friday night.

David City (8-5) 7 15 7 17-46

Fillmore Central (7-7) 5 13 7 14-39