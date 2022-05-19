Scottsbluff Country Club will not look kindly upon wayward shots

Dukes could be in the hunt at state golf, but must play well

SCOTTSBLUFF - York head boys golf coach Dan Malleck said that while Scottsbluff is not a long course for these guys, the big hitters may have to put away the drivers to avoid trouble.

“I was out there for the Nebraska Junior Amateur a couple of years ago and the top players only hit driver on about two holes,” said Malleck. “The winning team will keep the ball out of trouble and avoid big numbers.”

Scottsbluff Country Club is listed at 6,951 yards from the yellow tees.

There are four par 5's which are all probably reachable in two with the exception of the 565-yard No. 15 hole. The par-3 holes are no picnic with the shortest being 190 yards and the longest set at 206 yards. These are all yardages from the back tees.

Malleck said the Dukes have a chance to be in the thick of the team race, but must play very well as they will encounter a tough field at Scottsbluff.

“The favorites going in would be Norris and Mt. Michael with York and Skutt having a shot, but we would have to play really well. Scottsbluff is kind of a wildcard on their home course,” Malleck stated. “For us to have a shot, Emmanuel (Jensen) and Ryan (Seevers) are going to have to keep it in the mid-70s or lower while Marley (Jensen), Joel (Jensen) and Elijah (Jensen) need to be in the very low 80s or better. All of them have the ability to go well below those ceilings but they'll have to execute at a high level.”

The Dukes have gone toe-to-toe with Norris three times this year and the Titans have gotten the best of it all three times. The Titans won by 21 at the York Invite, 15 in Beatrice and 21 strokes this past Tuesday at the Class B-3 District finals in Beatrice.

The Dukes have not seen Mount Michael or Omaha Skutt this year.

York will make its way west Sunday with a scheduled practice round that afternoon.

“Sunday is going to be busy as we will drive out and get a practice round on the course. Monday will be a light prep day where we'll tune up the swings and get in some short game work at the course,” explained Malleck.

Tuesday the tournament begins.

“Scottsbluff Country Club isn't a long course for these guys but it's very tight with a lot of trouble. We've had some guys play well in different tournaments this year, we're going to need everybody to come together to get it done against this field.”

Tee times for York players Tuesday (Mountain Time)

Hole No. 1

9:40 a.m. Ryan Seevers

10:00 a.m. Emmanuel Jensen

Hole No. 10

9:00 a.m. Marley Jensen

9:10 a.m. Elijah Jensen

10:20 a.m. Joel Jensen