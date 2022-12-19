Scorching start powers York girls past Centennial 55-37

UTICA – The Centennial girls basketball team welcomed York to town Monday night for a nonconference clash, but it was the visiting Dukes who surged out of the gate.

Behind five first-half 3-pointers, York opened on an 8-1 run, led 27-6 midway through the second quarter and cruised the rest of the way as the Dukes remained unblemished on the season in a 55-37 win.

“It was a great basketball game. We came out very (aggressive) offensively, and when you’re hitting some shots early it gives you energy,” York head coach Matt Kern said after the game. “We took some great shots. I was pleased with the way we executed our offense, and that got us going.”

York came out scorching hot from the first tip, outscoring the Broncos 17-3 in the first quarter and 15-7 in the second to take a 22-point lead into the locker room at halftime. The Dukes shot 12 of 25 (48%) from the floor in the first half, including 5 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Centennial, meanwhile, stumbled out of the starting blocks as the Broncos only connected on 3 of 12 shots in the first half and turned the ball over 11 times to just five giveaways for the Dukes.

York then canned three more triples early in the third quarter, opening the stanza on a 16-4 run to take its largest lead of the game at 48-14 with 3:35 remaining in the period.

“Centennial’s got a really good team. They’re young and they’re going to continue to build, and playing games like this is great for both of us,” Kern said. “Offensively, we’re working more on ‘drive and kick.’ We’re trying to take care of the ball and take good shots. We don’t want to just throw up tough shots in the lane, so we’re trying to work on girls getting in the lane and then kicking out if they don’t have the lay in. I think we did a good job of that tonight. Most of our threes were on kick outs or skip passes.”

Down big, the Broncos kept battling and refused to fold. A 5-0 run to end the third quarter helped flip the momentum heading into the final eight minutes, where Centennial outscored York 18-7 behind a trio of 3-pointers from Ella Wambold.

“I think we were rolling with our shooting, it was going well and it’s hard to continue to do that. Then it switched in the fourth quarter and Centennial hit a lot of good shot and we didn’t defend it real well so credit to them,” Kern said. “Overall it was a great win for us, and we just need to continue to build on this team.”

York shot 38% (20 of 53) from the floor for the game after cooling off down the stretch, and the Dukes buried 8 of 27 tries from 3-point range. They were also efficient at the charity stripe, connecting on 7 of 10 foul shots.

Chloe Koch led the way offensively, pouring in a game-high 14 points. The sophomore shot 5 of 11 from the floor and 3 of 6 from three. Senior Mia Burke followed closely behind with 12 points on 5 of 9 shooting, while sophomore Lainey Portwine knocked down 3 of 6 shots from downtown and added 11 as three Dukes finished in double figures.

“For good basketball you have to have multiple people that are able to contribute. You can’t have just one or two people, so I think it’s very important that anyone can contribute on any given night,” Koch said after the game. “I know I have my teammates behind my back to pick me up and grab my rebound, and I can always kick out to them if I get stuck in the lane. Just knowing that my teammates have my back is very important to me.”

Lauryn Haggadone and Rylyn Cast tallied four points apiece for York, Cynley Wilkinson finished with three and Kiersten Portwine, Lauryn Mattox and Josie Loosvelt each notched two.

Kynli Combs rounded out the York scoring with one point.

Wambold and Savannah Horne both netted nine points to pace Centennial, which shot 13 of 36 from the floor and 6 of 11 at the line. The Broncos also went just 5 of 16 from downtown. Karley Naber added seven points, Averie Stuhr notched five and Alex Galavez and Natalie Sams both tallied two.

Cora Payne, Catelynn Bargen and Anna Warm capped the Broncos' scoring with one point apiece.

York held a 31-23 edge on the glass – led by Wilkinson’s six boards and five apiece from Haggadone and Kiersten Portwine – and the Dukes won the turnover battle 16-8. The visitors also dished out 15 assists and collected six steals.

York moved to 6-0 on the year while Centennial dropped its third straight game in the first meeting between the two teams since Dec. 6, 2013.

“I love it. I just have the utmost respect for Coach (Jake) Polk and Coach (Mark) Ortmeier, and I think they have a great program here. They’re doing some really good things and for us to be able to play each other, it’s such a close drive,” Kern said. “It’s good for both communities, and there’s a lot of family in the stands, I see people taking pictures. All those things matter, and it’s about being around family, having fun and being part of these great programs. I love that we had the opportunity to do this this year.”