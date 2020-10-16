Schulz, Johnson lead McCool Junction in sweep of Osceola

OSCEOLA – Behind 16 kills from Ashley Schulz and 10 from Olivia Johnson, the McCool Junction Mustangs volleyball team swept the Osceola Bulldogs on the road Thursday night with scores of 25-17, 25-22, 25-21.

In all, McCool Junction smacked 34 kills as Sophia Hoffschneider and Maegan Pinneo each dished out 16 and 15 set assists, respectively.

McCool Junction improves to 13-9 on the season and will compete at the Crossroads Conference tournament at York High School on Saturday.

The Mustangs’ offense got a boost from the service line, where it connected on 10 ace serves. Pinneo had the most aces with five while two others – Shelby Tritt and Johnson – both added two.

Johnson had a team-high 13 digs defensively while Hoffschneider and Pinneo got under 12 and 10, respectively.

Osceola dropped to 9-10 with the loss.