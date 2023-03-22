YORK – York 8-year old Jake Schroetlin earned a ticket to the National Elks Hoop Shoot in Chicago by winning his regional in Colorado Springs.

He started out sinking 22 of 25 free throws at the local level; he went 16 of 25 in the district competition, he was 21 of 25 at the state level and in Colorado he nailed 23 of 25 to advance to the national finals.