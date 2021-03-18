Schools faced reopening and preparing for the unknown

“To say we were worried was an understatement. With all the unknowns, we truly didn’t know how things would look and if we would have or finish any seasons,” commented Exeter-Milligan AD Paul Sheffield. “Our reopening committee met often, taking in information from multiple sources in developing our plan. As the year progressed, we made the necessary changes and fortunately we have not had to cancel many activities due to COVID.”

“Our goal was to have a plan and prepare for any and all scenarios so we wouldn’t be caught off guard. The committee did an excellent job of brainstorming scenarios and having a plan in place. Our ESU superintendent group also met weekly which helped everyone share their experiences, ideas and plans. Our administrative team met on a regular basis to discuss trends and also evaluate how our plan was working and if we had to make any changes,” Sheffield said. “When our committee met at the beginning of the summer, I was the one who thought we should go ‘mask recommended but not required.’ The committee was instrumental in presenting the facts and we decided to go ‘masks required.’ I truly believe this has been the most effective mitigation strategy that E-M has implemented.”