Schluter carries EMF past Freeman 74-61

FREEMAN – On the first play from scrimmage Friday night, Exeter-Milligan/Friend running back Breckan Schluter took the handoff and rumbled 39 yards for a touchdown. It was a harbinger of things to come, as the junior ran for eight touchdowns and added another on a 68-yard punt return to power the Bobcats past Freeman in a 74-61 shootout.

Schluter was directly responsible for 64 of EMF’s 74 points and scored nine of its 10 touchdowns in the win. He finished with 36 carries for a whopping 460 yards and eight scores while still averaging 12.8 yards per carry, pacing a Bobcats ground attack that rolled up 507 yards and nine TDs on 51 carries.

Behind Schluter, Draven Payne added 39 yards on 12 carries and found the end zone once.

Quarterback Aidan Vavra only threw the ball four times but completed three of those attempts for 23 yards, with all of his completions going to Chase Svehla.

Defensively, Marcus Krupicka recorded 11 tackles, including three for loss. Jacob Weber tallied nine stops with one coming in the backfield, while Svehla notched a pair of sacks and finished with three tackles behind the line of scrimmage on seven total tackles. The Bobcats also forced a pair of turnovers as Svehla and Vavra both recovered a fumble.