Scheierman goes full beast on Hastings

YORK – The No. 6 York Dukes were struggling and they needed their senior leader Masa Scheierman to step up and lead them.

The senior answered the call turning up her game a notch and helping the Dukes escape an upset as they pulled away in the fifth set for the 3-2 win over the Tigers.

Hastings won the first and third sets 25-23 and 25-17, while York took game two 25-23 and set four 25-18.

In the fifth it was Scheierman leading the way with seven of her game-high 27 kills and she also served up six aces, one coming in the fifth set to push York’s lead to 9-5 and the eventual 15-9 win.

The fourth set looked bleak for the Dukes as Hastings had opened an 11-7 lead and York head coach Chris Ericson used a time out.

The Dukes trimmed the lead to 13-11 and that is when the tide of the game shifted.

The senior all-stater had four kills in a six point stretch and the Dukes took a 16-14 lead and never trailed again.

Scheierman’s leadership on the court was evident as all the York players started to click. Senior Ava Ziemba had two of her five kills; both Josie Loosvelt and Scheierman had aces and the defense stiffened against the Tigers attack at the net.