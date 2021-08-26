Scheierman goes full beast on Hastings

YORK – The No. 6 York Dukes were struggling and they needed their senior leader Masa Scheierman to step up and lead them.
The senior answered the call turning up her game a notch and helping the Dukes escape an upset as they pulled away in the fifth set for the 3-2 win over the Tigers.
Hastings won the first and third sets 25-23 and 25-17, while York took game two 25-23 and set four 25-18.
In the fifth it was Scheierman leading the way with seven of her game-high 27 kills and she also served up six aces, one coming in the fifth set to push York’s lead to 9-5 and the eventual 15-9 win.
The fourth set looked bleak for the Dukes as Hastings had opened an 11-7 lead and York head coach Chris Ericson used a time out.
The Dukes trimmed the lead to 13-11 and that is when the tide of the game shifted.
The senior all-stater had four kills in a six point stretch and the Dukes took a 16-14 lead and never trailed again.
Scheierman’s leadership on the court was evident as all the York players started to click. Senior Ava Ziemba had two of her five kills; both Josie Loosvelt and Scheierman had aces and the defense stiffened against the Tigers attack at the net.
“We found a way to get the ball to her and she found holes and that is what she does. She got around the block to the corner and just put the ball where they weren’t,” Ericson said. “It’s super fun to watch her when she plays that way.”
York went on to the 25-18 win and sent the game to the fifth and deciding set.
“I also think that Masa’s game was sparked by the way the rest of the girls responded as well,” Ericson added. “They played great defense and really took Hastings offense away.”
The two teams exchanged points early in the fifth set which was tied 3-3 when York went on a 3-0 run and never looked back.
The lead grew to 11-15 and York closed out the win with Scheierman’s 27th kill.
“We struggled to get comfortable and we had a lot of kids out on the floor with not a lot of experience,” Ericson said. “We just can’t hand out points to the other side of the net.”
York was aggressive at the net with 51 team kills. Ziemba had six as did Melanie Driewer while Brynn Hirschfeld added four.
York finished with 12 ace serves and Hastings was charted with 12 as well.
The Tigers had 34 kills led by a balanced attack. Madalynn Hilgendorf and Katelyn Shaw both finished with nine and Camaron Pfiefer added five.
York is back home next Tuesday when they host Roncalli and Platteview starting at 5 p.m.