Scheierman chooses the South Dakota State Jackrabbits for volleyball

YORK – One week after concluding an illustrious prep volleyball career at the Class B state tournament in Lincoln, York senior Masa Scheierman signed on the dotted line to further her playing days at South Dakota State.
Scheierman, who concludes her high-school career having set seven different York volleyball records, said she initially planned to leave the Midwest at the start of the recruiting process. She explored options such as Albany in New York or Lamar and Abilene Christian in Texas, but eventually her focus turned back to more regional schools.
“As my recruiting process continued, I realized I wanted to stay closer to home and SDSU was the best fit for that,” she said. “Recruiting-wise I was looking for a really good program with a solid coach and SDSU check-marked all the boxes.”
Scheierman said her decision wasn’t solely volleyball-based; she also considered the academic aspect when choosing where to embark on the next chapter in her life.
“When my recruiting process first started, I wanted to go into exercise science,” she said. “By the time I realized I didn’t want to do that, I was nearing the end of my process. I wanted to go into journalism, I decided that was the route I wanted to go. When I visited SDSU I visited their advertising, marketing and journalism department, and it was amazing and I was excited for that.”
The Jackrabbits didn’t just offer what Scheierman was looking for in a volleyball program; she felt they also had the best program for her potential career path. The feel of the campus and surrounding community, she said, only served to seal the deal.
“I loved the size of the school – it wasn’t all in scattered locations,” she said. “It was in one central location, which I loved. I love the community feel, the atmosphere at the sporting events and the community in general. Everybody knows ‘Hey, that’s an SDSU athlete’ and they kind of love the people at the campus, which is awesome.”
Scheierman embarks on the next step in her volleyball journey after leaving her mark all over the York volleyball record book. She holds the Dukes’ single-season record for kills and hitting efficiency and is York’s career leader in ace serves (157), kills (1,704), digs (1,270), hitting efficiency (.261) and points served (623).
“She’s been very easy to coach,” York head coach Chris Ericson said. “She’s somebody who coming into the program made the program better, made me better as a coach and human being. (She’s) very selfless and somebody that everybody looks up to and admires – just an overall role model.”
In high school, Scheierman saved her best for last, as she helped power the Dukes to back-to-back state berths for the first time in over three decades as a senior. She shattered the York-single season kills record with a whopping 581 winners on 1,264 attempts. Scheierman fielded a kill percentage of 46, and she set the Dukes’ single-season record for efficiency with a .316 hitting percentage.
Scheierman finished nearly 200 kills ahead of the next-closest player on the YNT area leaderboard, and she’ll carry that offensive firepower with her to Brookings, South Dakota, next fall. At South Dakota State, she’ll try to help propel the Jackrabbits to the next level under second-year head coach Dan Georgalas.
After a 6-11 debut in Brookings last season, Georgalas has led the Jackrabbits to a 16-9 mark so far this fall in what would be South Dakota State’s first winning season since a 16-13 campaign in 2012. The Jackrabbits claimed their only Summit League crown in 2007 – the same year it reached the NCAA Tournament for the first and only time.
Georgalas appears to have South Dakota State on the rise after a rough decade, and Scheierman and the rest of the Jackrabbits’ incoming recruiting class will have the chance to elevate the program to the next step.
“They’re already peaking and climbing up, so I’m super excited to see where that program goes and how I can take it to the top,” Scheierman said.
Scheierman’s role as a freshman is not set in stone, but she said the coaching staff told her they envisioned her as the replacement for senior outside hitter Crystal Burk, who is easily on pace to lead the team in kills for the second consecutive season and also hold a narrow team lead in ace serves.
“They recruited me for a six-rotation outside hitter,” she said. “Whether that’s going to happen or not when I get there we’ll see, but I’m going to have to earn it.”
For all the offensive prowess Scheierman showed during her career at York, Ericson said her knowledge of the game might be her biggest strength as she begins the next chapter of her playing career.
“There’s times that she would be able to see and adjust to things without having to be told,” he said. “She’s got a good knowledge of the game, good recognition of what’s happening and that ability to improve her teammates and those around her.”
Scheierman said she’ll bring a passion for the game with her to Brookings next fall to pair with energy and leadership skills.
“How I live my life through my faith has really set a strong foundation of knowing who I am in my strengths as a player, so the leadership role there and keeping people accountable,” she said. “I love volleyball and playing with five other girls on the court just brings even more energy.”