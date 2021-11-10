Scheierman chooses the South Dakota State Jackrabbits for volleyball

Scheierman finished nearly 200 kills ahead of the next-closest player on the YNT area leaderboard, and she’ll carry that offensive firepower with her to Brookings, South Dakota, next fall. At South Dakota State, she’ll try to help propel the Jackrabbits to the next level under second-year head coach Dan Georgalas.

After a 6-11 debut in Brookings last season, Georgalas has led the Jackrabbits to a 16-9 mark so far this fall in what would be South Dakota State’s first winning season since a 16-13 campaign in 2012. The Jackrabbits claimed their only Summit League crown in 2007 – the same year it reached the NCAA Tournament for the first and only time.

Georgalas appears to have South Dakota State on the rise after a rough decade, and Scheierman and the rest of the Jackrabbits’ incoming recruiting class will have the chance to elevate the program to the next step.

“They’re already peaking and climbing up, so I’m super excited to see where that program goes and how I can take it to the top,” Scheierman said.

Scheierman’s role as a freshman is not set in stone, but she said the coaching staff told her they envisioned her as the replacement for senior outside hitter Crystal Burk, who is easily on pace to lead the team in kills for the second consecutive season and also hold a narrow team lead in ace serves.