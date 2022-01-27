 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schedule set for Southern Nebraska Conference hoops tourney
Schedule set for Southern Nebraska Conference hoops tourney

UTICA – The 2022 Southern Nebraska Conference girls and boys basketball tournament gets underway at home sites of the higher seeds on Monday.

The semifinals, consolation and championship games will all be played at Centennial High School on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 5.

Here is the schedule for Monday, Jan. 31 for area teams

Girls

7 p.m. No. 9 Centennial at No. 8 Heartland

5:45 p.m. No. 11 Wilber Clatonia at No. 6 Fillmore Central

Boys

7:15 p.m. No. 9 Superior at No. 8 Fillmore Central

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Girls

7 p.m. HRT/Centennial winner at No. 1 Sutton

7 p.m. W-C/FC winner at No. 3 Superior

Boys

7 p.m. Superior-FC winner at No. 1 Milford

7 p.m. No. 5 Thayer Central at No. 4 Centennial

7 p.m. Sutton/Wilber Clatonia winner at Heartland

Thursday, Feb 3

6 p.m. Both girls’ semifinal games

7:45 p.m. Both boys’ semifinal games

Saturday, Feb. 5

Consolation games starting at 9:15 a.m. both girls and boys

2:30 p.m. Girls third place game

4:15 p.m. Boys third place game

6 p.m. Girls championship

7:45 p.m. Boys championship

