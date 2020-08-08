The second installment of Diamond Cutters, scheduled to run today, was moved to Tuesday, August 11 due to a staff mix-up.
The final Diamond Cutters installment is still set for Saturday, August 15 as originally scheduled, just five days before the start of the regular season on Thursday, August 20.
