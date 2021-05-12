Schademann wins SNC Tournament to lead Fillmore Central to third place

MILFORD-The annual Southern Nebraska Conference Golf Tournament was held on Thursday, May 6 at Thornridge Golf Course in Milford.
The host Milford Eagles took advantage of their course knowledge and was a 14 stroke winner over runner up David City 349-363.
Fillmore Central was just one stroke off David City’s pace with a 364; Sandy Creek finished fourth with 367 and rounding out the top five in the 10 team field was Thayer Central with a 388.
Heartland was sixth with a team score of 424 and Centennial finished ninth with a stroke total of453.
The best all-around 18-hole score was turned in by Fillmore Central sophomore Alex Schademann who fired a 36 on the front nine and a 38 on the back for a score of 74. This was the Panthers first conference golf champion since Sean Hoarty in 2007.
Sandy Creek’s Rodney McDonald was second with a score of 80 and Koby Head of Fillmore Central was third with an 83.
Milford’s Cole Tovey and Isaac Yeackley turned in an 85 and 86 respectively. All four of the Eagles golfers medaled with top 10 finishes.
“Alex Schademann started out his day with a front nine 36 and kept his lead on the field to finish with the conference individual champion with a round of two over par 74. He stayed in the moment and finished his round with excellent poise,” commented Fillmore Central head coach Mitch Lockhart. “The way he stayed calm and mistake free surprised a lot of the field and the fans at the course almost as much as it did to find out he is only a sophomore. Alex definitely plans on defending his title over the next few years.”
Lockhart said the Milford team took advantage of their course knowledge.
“Milford used their knowledge of the course to win the team race with a 349. We missed out on runner-up by one stroke to David City by scoring a 364. Koby Head played very consistent but just couldn't get any putts to drop. He finished third with an 83.”
Rounding out the Fillmore Central scoring was Riley Hiatt with a 99 and Aiden Trowbridge with a 108.
Heartland was led by Mason Hiebner with a 95; Merrick Maltsberger fired a 106; Alex Goertzen finished with a score of 108 and Andrew Franz turned in a 115.
Centennial’s scoring came from Lance Haberman with a 104; both Micah Richters and Reiden Fowler fired 106’s and Shawn Rathjen was the fourth team scorer with a 137.
Both Heartland and Fillmore Central will be in action today at the Thayer Central Invite in Hebron.
Districts will be on Tuesday, May 18 at Crooked Creek Golf Club in Lincoln. Fillmore Central, Centennial and Osceola/Cross County will be the local teams competing.
Team scoring-1.Milford 349; 2.David City 363; 3.Fillmore Central 364; 4.Sandy Creek 367; 5.Thayer Central 388; 6.Heartland 424; 7.Sutton 444; 8.Fairbury 446; 9.Centennial 453; 10.Superior 456