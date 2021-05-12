Schademann wins SNC Tournament to lead Fillmore Central to third place

MILFORD-The annual Southern Nebraska Conference Golf Tournament was held on Thursday, May 6 at Thornridge Golf Course in Milford.

The host Milford Eagles took advantage of their course knowledge and was a 14 stroke winner over runner up David City 349-363.

Fillmore Central was just one stroke off David City’s pace with a 364; Sandy Creek finished fourth with 367 and rounding out the top five in the 10 team field was Thayer Central with a 388.

Heartland was sixth with a team score of 424 and Centennial finished ninth with a stroke total of453.

The best all-around 18-hole score was turned in by Fillmore Central sophomore Alex Schademann who fired a 36 on the front nine and a 38 on the back for a score of 74. This was the Panthers first conference golf champion since Sean Hoarty in 2007.

Sandy Creek’s Rodney McDonald was second with a score of 80 and Koby Head of Fillmore Central was third with an 83.

Milford’s Cole Tovey and Isaac Yeackley turned in an 85 and 86 respectively. All four of the Eagles golfers medaled with top 10 finishes.