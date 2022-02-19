Schademann wins Fillmore Central's fourth state wrestling title

OMAHA – Entering the state wrestling championships this week, Alexander Schademann had dreams of gold on his mind. The Fillmore Central junior entered the week ranked No. 3 in Class C at 132 pounds and won the Class C-1 district meet over Raymond Central’s Logan Bryce in a 5-4 decision last weekend.

When the dust had settled Saturday at the CHI Health Center, Schademann emerged with the victory in a 4-2 decision to win a state title, joining Luke Delong, Jarrod Hinrichs and Riley Moses as the fourth Panther to bring home gold.

“I feel absolutely great. Everything’s going for me right now.” he said after the match. “I just went and won a state title and I don’t have to weigh in again for another six months. I’m going to go probably drink a Mountain Dew. It’s going to be great, and we’re going to really celebrate.”

Schademann stood alone atop the 132-pound weight class in Class C when all was said and done, but it took a focused effort on not looking too far ahead and losing sight of the match at hand – something much easier said than done, especially when pursuing dreams of a state championship.

“I just tried to stay in the moment this week, take it one match at a time,” Schademann said. I enjoyed every win along the way too, so it was great.”

The junior opened with a pair of wins in his two matches on Thursday to advance to Friday’s semifinals, where a familiar face awaited in Milford’s Eli Vondra.

Three times this season Vondra and Schademann squared off on the mats, with the Panther emerging victorious twice. Schademann took the rubber match Friday evening in Omaha, notching a 12-6 decision to punch his ticket to the finals, where Bryce awaited in a rematch with state gold on the line.

Panthers head coach Ryan Komenda kept his message to Schademann simple as he prepared to face Bryce for the second time in as many weeks.

“We just said to wrestle the whole six minutes, wrestle a complete match like we did last week,” he said. “If we do that, we liked our chances again. We got a nice two-point near fall that kind of gave us a little cushion, and then we held on and defended him off the last minute or so. The Bryce kid from Raymond Central had a great career. We just did a little more than he did and got the championship.”

After a tight matchup at districts, Schademann and Bryce delivered another thrilling tilt in the title bout Saturday evening. Both wrestlers felt each other out during the opening period as the match remained scoreless heading into the second set of two minutes.

With 1:15 remaining in the second period, the Panther broke the tie and maintained the slim advantage heading into the match’s final two minutes.

Schademann extended the cushion to 3-0 with 1:18 left, but Bryce answered back with two points of his own to trim the deficit to a single point with 60 seconds to go.

In the waning moments, Schademann added another point to create some breathing room and provide the final margin in a 4-2 decision.

“Overall, it wasn’t exactly how I envisioned it going in, but that’s wrestling,” he said. “It’s not a pretty sport and things aren’t going to go according to plan. When he took bottom, I just had to find a way to score points and that happened to come from top position.”

The wrestlers’ clash in the districts marked the first time Schademann faced Bryce, and the tilt “opened my eyes” and provided the junior with some key takeaways as he prepared for the state final in Omaha a week later.

“Logan’s really strong, really strong, probably the strongest pound-for-pound 132 in the class,” he said. “Going in, I knew if I could keep my feet moving and try to take some of his pressure off of me, then I was going to succeed. I managed to go out and do that.”

With the narrow victory, Schademann became the Panthers’ fourth individual state champion and improved upon his finish at state a year ago, when he placed fifth at 126 pounds.

He also improved upon a 40-7 record in 2021 and finished his junior campaign with a 56-2 record. After the match, Schademann attributed much of his improvement to hours spent competing in offseason tournaments during the summer to get fresh looks against great competition. His philosophy didn’t change once the season rolled around.

“Every day – whether you’re feeling your best or feeling your worst – you’ve got to give it 110% in practice because what you do in the practice room shows out here, and that’s what happened today,” he said

Schademann’s title capped a successful week for the Panthers, who medaled three of eight state qualifiers and finished ninth in the team standings with 57 points, edging out Logan View by a single point.

This year marks the program’s second top-10 team finish.

“We wrestled a great tournament. I thought top 10 would be possible but we’d have to wrestle real well,” Komenda said. “Yesterday morning we kind of came back to life. We went 7-3 in the morning two rounds and set us up for some of those guys last night to follow through with Aiden Hinrichs coming back and getting fifth. Aidan Trowbridge lost a couple of one-point matches this morning and could have easily been fourth or fifth but he ended up sixth.”

Trowbridge is a senior and won’t be back next season, but five of Fillmore Central’s eight state qualifiers will return, including both Hinrichs and Schademann.

With one state title already under his belt, Schademann set some lofty goals for his senior year, including more takedowns, an undefeated season and a repeat as state champion.

For now, though, the junior is content to celebrate gold as the emotions from reaching the mountaintop sink in. In the tunnel after the match Saturday, a teary-eyed Schademann took a moment to thank his dad for his support through the years.

“I know I did this for me, but he was there every step of the way and I did it for him, too,” he said.