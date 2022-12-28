Schademann tops first YNT wrestling rankings

YORK – Picking the area’s top 10 wrestlers through the first part of the 2022-23 season was an easy task … until it got past No. 1.

Fillmore Central senior Alexander Schademann is the returning state Class C champion at 138 pounds. Through 18 matches he has compiled a perfect mark and leads a host of grapplers fighting for position behind him.

The next nine spots were up for grabs and at least for now here is how they line up, though there may be changes before the next ratings are released.

Area rankings are based on record; resume for this year and current state ranking. At the current time there are three undefeated wrestlers remaining in the area.

1. Alexander Schademann, SR., Fillmore Central

His current record is 18-0 and he is ranked No. 1 at 145 pounds by NE. Wrestle. Schademann is building an impressive resume already with wins over No. 8 Connor Gerths of Fairbury; Class D No. 9 Gatlin Reimers of Palmer and Class D No. 3 Maverick Hagemann, a junior from Elkhorn Valley.

2. Travis Meyer, SR., Fillmore Central

Meyer is 17-0 and holds down the No. 3 spot in the NE. Wrestle 126-pound rankings. Meyer has also posted some impressive wins as he has defeated Class B No. 9 Emmitt Dirks of York; Class D No. 5 Mason Nitz of Elkhorn Valley and Class C No. 4 Britt Valentine of David City. He also has a 7-0 win over Cole Spahr of Tri-County who is rated No. 7.

3. Seth Erickson, JR., York

York junior Seth Erickson (8-0) did not get his season started until the third tournament of the year when he won the Southern Valley invite. At the SV tournament he recorded wins over Class D No. 3 Kolyn Gaston of Hitchcock County and also defeated Fillmore Central’s Jackson Turner, rated No. 6 in Class C, at the York triangular. Erickson was also the champion at 182 at the Ralston invite. He is currently unranked.

4. Wyatt Urkoski, JR., High Plains

High Plains junior Wyatt Urkoski is the No. 2 rated wrestler in Class D at 152 pounds according to NE. Wrestle. Urkoski is 14-2 on the year and has racked up some impressive wins along with some just as impressive losses. The junior has recorded wins over No. 9 Adam Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann; Class C No. 7 Treven Stassiness of Fillmore Central and Class D No. 2 Levi Drueke of Neligh-Oakdale. One of his losses was to Class D No.1 Justin Knoll of Shelby-Rising City.

5. Jarrett Dodson, JR., Centennial

Dodson, who competes at 145 pounds, has faced some of the best competition in the state this season to date. Two of his three losses came to Schademann in the finals at Bob Arehart Invitational (12-6) and to Class D No. 2 Kelby Coufal of David City Aquinas at the Wahoo invite (1-0). He is currently unranked in his weight class but has rolled to a 21-3 record. He finished third at the Wahoo invite.

6. Markey Hinrichs, JR., Fillmore Central

Fillmore Central junior Markey Hinrichs has compiled a record of 15-1 and is currently ranked as the No. 5 wrestler at Class C 285 pounds by NE. Wrestle. His only loss to date was to Battle Creek’s Elijah Hintz in the finals of the Wahoo invite. The junior has first place finishes at both the Bob Arehart invite and the Osceola invite along with wins over Lincoln Lutheran’s Jackson Masek rated no. 9 in Class C and York’s Kadence Velde, No. 6 in Class B.

7. Brooks Loosvelt, SO., York

York’s Brook Loosvelt is 13-2 on the year and is building a resume that has him turning some heads in Class B. Loosvelt won both the Southern invite with a win over Class D No. 4 Tanner O’Brien of Hitchcock County at 170 pounds and he also took the top spot at the Ralston invite which featured several Class A wrestlers. His most impressive win may have been 3-2 over Fillmore Central’s Treven Stassiness rated as the No. 7 wrestler in Class C at the York triangular.

8. Levi Russell, FR., High Plains

The only thing that kept High Plains freshman Levi Russell from having an undefeated record to this point of the season was a 10-9 loss to Class B No. 10 Elkhorn North’s James Ferguson in the finals of the Platteview invite. Russell is 12-1 on the year and ranked No. 10 by NE Wrestle in the Class D 106-pound rankings. Russell won the Conestoga Cougar Classic and he also went 5-0 at the Osceola invite to earn his second title of the year.

9. Devin Nuttleman, FR., Cross County/Osceola

Cross County/Osceola freshman Devin Nuttelman wasted very little time establishing himself as one of the top wrestlers at 113 pounds. Nuttelman is 20-1 on the year. His first weekend on the mats in varsity competition he won the Lakeview invite and the next day captured the top spot at the Howells-Dodge invite. His only loss was to South Central Nebraska Unified District No. 5 Connor Rempe who is rated No. 9 at 120 pounds. He has wins over No. 10 Grant Eschiti of Wilber-Clatonia and Hudson Urkoski of High Plains, rated No. 6.

10. Kasten Ruether, FR., Centennial

Two of his first few wins of the year came against Milford freshman Quinn Zegers who was rated No. 6 just behind Ruether who started off the season at the No. 5 spot in Class C at 106 pounds. Ruether defeated Zegers in dual action and in the finals of the Bob Arehart invite at Friend. Two of the freshman’s losses have come to No. 1 rated Class D Grady Romshek of Aquinas and Wilber-Clatonia’s Zaiyahn Orenelas who is No. 1 at 113 in Class C.

Wrestlers to keep an eye on

Fillmore Central- 126 Dylan Gewecke (8-1), 152 Aiden Hinrichs (14-3), 160 Treven Stassiness (15-3), 182 Jackson Turner.

Centennial- 126 Garrison Schernikau (19-4), 160 Breckin Schoepf (20-4), 285 Paul Fehlhafer (18-5)

High Plains- 113 Hudson Urkoski (12-3), 132 Gage Friesen (11-4), 138 Lance Russell (10-4)