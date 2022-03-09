Schademann, Seevers and Dukes looking for big year on the links

York hopes to improve on 5th place Class B finish in 2021

YORK – Golf in Nebraska in late March and early April is often a crap shoot.

You might get Arizona like weather with the temperatures in the 70s or you might get snow, wind and ice.

The 2022 high school spring season is set to get underway Thursday, March 17 and local teams will be hitting the links for competition the following week.

The past several weeks have seen temperatures in the 70s and even 80s but winter appears to be making a strong return and could throw a monkey wrench into high school teams’ plans.

In 2019 Schademann won the York Optimist Qualifier and a ticket to the Doral Country Club for the Doral Resort and Spa Optimist International Junior Golf Championships.

In 2021 he won it again and earned a return ticket to Doral for the second time in three years.

Alexander Schademann, Jr., Fillmore Central

As a sophomore Schademann closed out the season last year with three straight wins. He was the Southern Nebraska Conference champion with a 74, the first Panther to win it since 2007.

The following week he set the school record with an 18-hole score of 70, one shot better than the 2004 score of 71 by Aaron Allgood.

He then followed up those two wins with a 72 at Crooked Creek and a district championship.

His hot streak went right into the Nebraska Class C State Championships at Kearney Country Club where he fired a 36-hole score of 153, just five strokes off the winning score of Wisner-Pilger’s Rockney Peck a senior.

Just this past February, Schademann was crowned the Class C 132-pound State Champion at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships.

Ryan Seevers, Jr., York

York junior Ryan Seevers was one of the Dukes most consistent players in 2021 as he helped the York boys win the Central Conference Championship by 17 strokes over second place Northwest at the Elks Country Club just north of Columbus.

Seevers was third overall with a 78 and a few days later helped lead York to a district title on their home course at the York Country Club, another huge win over Norris by 20 strokes. Seevers and Emmanuel Jensen both carded four-over rounds of 74.

York fired a team score of 307 which, according to head coach Dan Malleck, “was one of the top three team scores in York Duke golf history.”

York returned to the Elks 18 a few weeks later for the Class B State Championships and finished in fifth place overall.

Seevers led the team with a tie for ninth place as he shot a first day 79 and followed that up with an 82 for a two-day score of 161. Freshman Jensen finished in 25th place.

The Dukes will return three of the four players who figured in the team scoring for the 2022 season.

Centennial, High Plains and Heartland will also field teams in 2022. Perhaps the next top area golfer will come from one of those schools.