HEBRON – Class C schools across the state took to the track Thursday as they looked to secure a trip to the NSAA State Track and Field Championships next weekend in Omaha.

Fillmore Central laced up the running shoes and tackled the field at the C-7 district meet hosted by Thayer Central and found some early success, with both of the Panthers’ automatic qualifiers coming from the first session of field events – Angie Schademann in the girls pole vault and Eli Myers in the boys high jump.

For the day, the Fillmore Central boys netted 33 points to finish tied for seventh in the team race with the host Titans. Tri County and Hastings St. Cecilia tied for the top spot in the boys standings with 98 points apiece, while Milford took third with 89.

Wilber-Clatonia (76 points) and Doniphan-Trumbull (46) rounded out the top five.

The Panther boys’ lone automatic state qualifier came in the high jump, where senior Eli Myers took home the district runner-up after passing the bar at 6-1.

“I came in at 5-7, cleared that pretty easily. I struggled at 5-11 a little bit but eventually got it and then cleared 6-1 first try and auto-qualified for state,” he said. “I was pretty happy with that, but I couldn’t tie my PR of 6-3 and ended up at 6-1.”

St. Cecilia’s Jenson Anderson claimed the event title after clearing 6-5, but Myers – who holds the Fillmore Central school record in the event at 6-3 – still left town with a ticket to Omaha in hand after failing to qualify last year.

“I’m extremely happy with that and very proud of myself for staying focused enough during the offseason with my training to be able to perform at this level,” he said.

Myers said he wanted to try and break his own school record of 6-3 at the state meet. If he does, he'll likely medal; his mark of 6-3 is tied for the sixth-best jump in the class.

On the girls side, St. Cecilia tallied 98 points to eke past Milford for the district title; the Eagles finished in second place with 97 points, 30 of which came from Lilly Kenning, who swept the district titles in the 800, 1600 and 3200.

Superior placed third with 88.5 points, while Doniphan-Trumbull (58) and Tri County (50) finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Fillmore Central netted 17.5 points and placed ninth.

Angie Schademann, who cleared a personal-best 11 feet even in the pole vault at the Panthers’ host invite a week ago, didn’t quite match that high Thursday. However, despite not having her A-game, the sophomore still cleared 10-8 to book a return trip to Burke Stadium.

“It was a bit rocky at first, but I pulled it together soon enough to clear some heights,” Schademann said afterward. “I was thinking ‘Just trust my training and I’ve got this.’ I needed to get out of my head because I knew I can do this.”

Schademann struggled to find her groove early, and it appeared the seventh-place medalist in Class C a year ago might miss out on the field this spring as she went to the limit on the automatic qualifying height of 10-2.

However – with two other vaulters still in contention – the sophomore managed to buckle down and finagle herself over the bar in the end to guarantee another appearance in Omaha.

With just two competitors eclipsing the mark at 10-2, Schademann and Superior’s Sadie Rempel battled each other for the district title for the second consecutive year.

On her second crack at 10-8, Schademann vaulted over the bar successfully, while Rempel needed all three chances. That ultimately proved to be the difference, as Schademann edged the Wildcat out for the gold to win the event on the same field she won the SNC crown in last month and give the Panthers a district champion.

“It was an important thing to get first because last year it wasn’t that close,” she said. “Sadie Rempel from Superior, she got first and I got second last year and it flip-flopped this year. It felt good to just know I am progressing and getting better than the competition.”

Schademann – who adds the district title to her conference title at the said she hopes to land in one of the top three places on the podium next week at Burke; her success this season indicates she’s got a good chance to be in contention. The sophomore’s best vault of 11-0 was the third-best mark in Class C entering the week, and it tied for the eighth-best vault in the entire state.

Any additional qualifiers from the C-7 district will be released upon the completion of all nine Class C district meets. The Class C NSAA State Track Championships will be held on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at Burke Stadium in Omaha.