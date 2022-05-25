Schademann misses championship playoff by one stroke

Fillmore Central junior finishes T-3; Heartland 13th in team race

COLUMBUS – For much of Wednesday’s final round of the Class C State Golf Championships, Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann battled wet, rainy conditions at Elks Country Club to remain in contention for gold.

The junior played his first eight holes one under par thanks to a birdie on the par-5 fourth before a double bogey on No. 9 meant Schademann made the turn at one-over on the round and six-over for the tournament.

Schademann remained in the hunt over the final nine holes but ultimately could not overcome a streak of four consecutive bogeys on Nos. 14-17. The Panther carded a 79 to pair with his opening-round 77 and finished with a 36-hole score of 156, 12 strokes over par and one shot out of a playoff with co-leaders Cael Peters of Mitchell and Noah Carpenter from Palmyra.

Columbus Scotus’ Seth VunCannon and Nick Fleming also recorded 156 to finish in a three-way tie for third with Schademann and helped the Shamrocks take home the Class C team title in a landslide. Doniphan-Trumbull posted a 671 and finished as the runner-up, 31 strokes behind Scotus.

Tekamah-Herman (687), Kearney Catholic (694) and GICC (704) rounded out the top five in the team race. The Heartland Huskies notched a 757 and finished 13th, one shot behind Lincoln Lutheran and five behind Milford.

Creighton Friesen bounced back from an opening-round 97 on Tuesday to turn in the Huskies’ low round Wednesday. The freshman carded an 83 in the second round and finished tied for 41st in the individual standings.

Jacob Regier shot a 99 on Wednesday, good for a 36-hole score of 189 and solo 61st place. Mason Hiebner finished three shots back of Regier in a tie for 64th, while Alex Goertzen fired a 102 on Wednesday to tie for 71st with a 36-hole 196.

Reeve Oswald rounded out the Heartland lineup as he finished tied for 84th with a 205.