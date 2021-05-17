Schademann, Head lead Fillmore Central to win in Hebron

HEBRON-The Hebron Country Club hosted the 2021 Thayer Central Golf Invitational on Wednesday, May 12.
Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademann stayed on a hot streak as he won the individual title with a score of 70 and teammate Koby Head placed second with an 82. Schademann’s 70 set a new school record at Fillmore Central. The previous record was set in 2004 at 71 by Aaron Allgood.
Schademann was coming off a win last week at Thornridge Golf Course in Milford where he captured the Southern Nebraska Conference individual championship. Head was third in the SNC finals.
With Schademann and Head at 1-2 the rest of the team wrapped up the Thayer Central Invite team championship by 13 strokes over Sandy Creek 349-362.
Southern was third with a 367; Thayer Central took home fourth place with a 385 and the Heartland Huskies rounded out the top five with a 387 in the field of 14 teams.
Rounding out the Fillmore Central scoring was Riley Hiatt with a 94 and Aidan Trowbridge with a 103. The Panthers fifth golfer was Kellan Wusk and he turned in a scorecard with a 105.
The rest of the top five individuals were Derek Story and Rodney McDonald of Sandy Creek and Lawrence-Nelson’s Conner Janda.
The Huskies top golfer was Jake Regier as he finished eighth and medaled with a 90.
The rest of Heartland’s scoring was Mason Hiebner with a 95, Merrick Maltsberger with a 100 and Andrew Franz with a 102. Alex Goertzen was the Huskies fifth golfer and he finished with a 105.
“I'm very proud of how the team performed at the invite. We have worked hard all throughout the season and we are now seeing that hard work paying off,” commented Heartland head coach Micah Sundberg. “We are continuing to get better each and every day and I am very optimistic that our best golf will come at Districts on Tuesday at Crooked Creek.”
Heartland and Fillmore Central will be at Crooked Creek Golf Club in Lincoln on Tuesday, May 18 for districts. Area teams from Centennial and Osceola/Cross County will join them.