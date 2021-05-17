Schademann, Head lead Fillmore Central to win in Hebron

HEBRON-The Hebron Country Club hosted the 2021 Thayer Central Golf Invitational on Wednesday, May 12.

Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademann stayed on a hot streak as he won the individual title with a score of 70 and teammate Koby Head placed second with an 82. Schademann’s 70 set a new school record at Fillmore Central. The previous record was set in 2004 at 71 by Aaron Allgood.

Schademann was coming off a win last week at Thornridge Golf Course in Milford where he captured the Southern Nebraska Conference individual championship. Head was third in the SNC finals.

With Schademann and Head at 1-2 the rest of the team wrapped up the Thayer Central Invite team championship by 13 strokes over Sandy Creek 349-362.

Southern was third with a 367; Thayer Central took home fourth place with a 385 and the Heartland Huskies rounded out the top five with a 387 in the field of 14 teams.

Rounding out the Fillmore Central scoring was Riley Hiatt with a 94 and Aidan Trowbridge with a 103. The Panthers fifth golfer was Kellan Wusk and he turned in a scorecard with a 105.

The rest of the top five individuals were Derek Story and Rodney McDonald of Sandy Creek and Lawrence-Nelson’s Conner Janda.