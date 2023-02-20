OMAHA – Standing in the tunnels of the CHI Health Center shortly after becoming Fillmore Central’s fourth state wrestling champion last winter, Alexander Schademann set lofty goals for his pending senior season, including an undefeated campaign and back-to-back titles.

Consider it mission accomplished. When the dust cleared following the Class C championship bout at 138 pounds Saturday night in Omaha, Schademann again stood alone atop his weight class, collecting his 200th career victory with an 11-5 decision over Cade Lierman of Bishop Neumann to complete a 55-0 season and become the first two-time champ in school history.

“I totally forgot about saying that last year, but to actually do what I said I wanted to do, it makes the moment even sweeter,” he said after the match. “I want to thank my teammates first of all. I wouldn’t be anywhere near as good if they didn’t push me every day. I’d like to thank my family, my dad, my mom, my sister. Without their support they’ve shown throughout the years, who knows where I’d be? I want to thank the community, the fans, families, the student body, anyone who’s ever supported FC wrestlers throughout the years.”

The most decorated wrestler in Fillmore Central history, Schademann saved the best for last as he steamrolled through any and all opposition all winter en route to an unblemished season with 55 wins in 55 chances. The senior won 111 of 113 bouts during his final two years and hangs up the singlet with a career record of 200-18.

At state, Schademann won all four matches with a pair of decisions, a tech fall in the first round and a pin in the semifinals Friday night.

“I came out to make a statement this weekend, and I feel like that’s what I did throughout every single match and especially the finals,” he said. “Nothing against my opponent – he’s a tough opponent who wrestles all six minutes – but I went out to make a statement that I was better than him and I think that’s what the score showed.”

Schademann’s performance highlighted a banner week for Fillmore Central, which capped a breakthrough season with the program’s best finish at state. The Panthers medaled five of their seven qualifiers and racked up 96 team points to place third behind Broken Bow (119) and Bishop Neumann (97).

“They’ve been working together for years. They’ve been a close-knit group, and all those guys beat on each other in practice and they battle,” head coach Ryan Komenda said. “They all get along, and it’s a fun group to have. There was a lot of firsts – state duals, SNC champs, district champs, third place here at state – just a lot of great things with seven state qualifiers. It’s been a once-in-a-lifetime kind of season.”

The Panthers notched a pair of bronze medalists in Jackson Turner at 182 and Markey Hinrichs at 285. Turner opened with a pair of pins to reach the semis, where he dropped a tight 5-4 decision to Connor Wells of Broken Bow. However, Turner rebounded with two more pins Saturday afternoon to place third with four pins in five matches. He ends the season with a 46-8 record.

Hinrichs entered the week looking for a revenge tour of sorts, as he’d lost to all the wrestlers ranked higher than him coming into state. In Omaha, however, he flipped the script against three of those opponents with the lone exception coming in a 2-1 ultimate tiebreaker loss against Pierce’s Dawson Raabe in the semifinals.

Despite the disappointment Friday, Hinrichs rebounded to avenge prior losses to Quade Peterson of St. Paul with a 3-2 decision in the consolations semis before eking out a narrow 3-2 win over Battle Creek’s Elijah Hintz via ultimate tiebreaker to secure the bronze medal.

“The first match I wasn’t really prepared for, but I went out there and gave it my all, and I came out with a ‘W’. This one, I ran through in my head what happened last time I wrestled him,” he said. “I lost, so this time I was trying to get revenge and I got it in overtime. It’s the greatest feeling ever.”

The third-place finish capped a 4-1 week for Hinrichs at state. The junior wrapped the year with a 44-8 record.

“It was a big week for me. I came into this I think ranked sixth. I’ve lost to every single high-end wrestler here, and I beat most of the ones that beat me this year,” he said. “It feels amazing. Missing out last year, ending my season short was tough so coming back and being able to get that state medal really helps.”

Four of the Panthers’ seven state qualifiers – Hinrichs, Turner, Dylan Gewecke and Treven Stassines – will be back next year, but Fillmore Central will have to replace the contributions from a decorated senior class in Schademann, Travis Meyer and Aiden Hinrichs, each of whom closed their careers with a state medal.

Meyer placed sixth at 126 pounds and closed his season with a 50-6 record. Aiden Hinrichs placed fifth at 145, ending the year with a 47-9 mark after picking up a 4-2 sudden victory over Centennial’s Jarrett Dodson. Dodson was the Broncos’ lone state medalist and finished the year 47-12.

“Between the three seniors, they have 500 career wins. You can’t replace a group like that,” Komenda said. “You can only hope to maintain and get your other kids better, but what a wonderful group of three leaders we had this year.”

Though the departing seniors will leave some big shoes to fill, Schademann said he hopes this breakthrough season is only the beginning for Fillmore Central wrestling.

“I hope all the youngsters coming out that are seeing that success are motivated to surpass this week,” he said. “I don’t want this to be the peak. I want the teams to get better, the individuals to get better, the records to get broken. I want all of that.”

After his prep career ended with another state title Saturday night, Schademann said he thought last year’s win was sweeter because it closed a breakthrough junior season, but the second one meant almost as much even if it was a little bittersweet.

“I’m saying goodbye to the sport I love, but I also went out on top,” he said. “It means the world, it means everything. All the work I put in, I can have my name on the Fillmore Central wrestling board forever. No one can take that away from me; I’ll always be a two-time state champ and that’s awesome.”