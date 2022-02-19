Schademan and Graham punch tickets to state finals

OMAHA – Three wrestlers from the York News-Times coverage area in Class C went into Friday night at the CHI Health Center guaranteed a medal.

Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann at 132 pounds, defending 152 pound champion Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola wrestling at 160 and 285 pound defending champ Carson Fehlhafer of Centennial all made the semifinals.

Schademann at No. 3 and Eli Vondra of Milford at No.2 came in having met three times this season. Schademann owned a 2-1 advantage over the Milford senior.

Schademann trailed 5-4 in the semifinal match but took off scoring eight straight points in the third and went on to the 12-6 win. He used an escape, takedown and a near-fall to pull away for the win and improve his record to 55-2. He will battle No. 1 Logan Bryce of Raymond Central in a district final rematch from last week. Schademann won that match 5-4.

Cross County/Osceola senior Cameron Graham had no problems in his 160-pound semifinal match against Wyatt Tramp of Crofton/Bloomfield.

Graham jumped to a 4-0 lead and scored a pin at 5:14. He will be going for his second state title today when he takes on Ben Alberts (46-4) of GICC in the final.

Heavyweight Fehlhafer, however, suffered a 7-3 upset in the semifinal round at the hands of Payton Christiancy from Superior. His first defeat in 46 matches this season derailed the Bronco senior's chance to defend the state championship he won last year.

After the second round of the consolations on Friday, five of the eight Fillmore Central wrestlers who earned their way down to Omaha remained in contention for a medal.

A fourth wrestler joined the medal parade in C when 113 pound Panther senior Aidan Trowbridge scrapped his way to a 4-3 win over South Central Nebraska Unified’s Rowan Jarosik. He advances with a record of 47-7.

At 120 pounds, Travis Meyer of FC ranked No. 4 needed just one win and standing in his way was No. 6 rated Hudson Barger of Crofton/Bloomfield. Meyer took a 1-0 lead early in the third but it was Barger with the pin at 3:55 to continue his medal chase. Meyer ended his year with a record of 30-6.

Another Fillmore Central wrestler guaranteed himself a medal as junior Aiden Hinrichs at 145 defeated freshman Cy Peterson of Syracuse 6-3 in overtime to improve to 46-9.

Three of those eight failed to advance as they lost in either the first or second round of consolations.

At 170 pounds, sophomore Jackson Turner could not get past Wyatt Nierodzik of Battle Creek as he was pinned in 1:43. Turner has his season come to an end with a record of 31-26.

In the second round consolations, sophomore Dylan Gewecke lost a tough 3-1 decision to Superior’s Hayden Neeman and he ended his year with a record of 40-11.

At 152 pounds, Treven Stassiness opened with a win over Jackson Cooley of Lincoln Christian with a pin 1:31 into the match. He saw his season come to an end in the second round consolations with an 8-4 loss to Wood River’s Dylan Ancheta. Stassiness ends his season with a mark of 46-13.

At 220 pounds, Carson Adams neede4d one win to get into the medal round and he faced Kase Thompson of Battle Creek rated No. 5.

The match went to the wire, but Thompson prevailed with the pin in 1:21 ending Carson’s season at 36-21.

Centennial’s Garrett Dodson opened Friday with a pin of Bricen Wilke of Malcolm in 1:57.

He lost a heartbreaker in a sudden victory (4-2) to Robert Gilkerson of Falls City. Dodson closes out the 2021-22 season with a record of 44-12.