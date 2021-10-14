Scant info available on McCool Junction at its own volleyball tri

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs hosted the Dorchester Longhorns and the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles on Tuesday evening for their home volleyball tri. The Mustangs fell to the Eagles in two sets, No score or stats were available for their match against Dorchester.

BDS 2, McCool Junction 0

The Eagles quickly broke out the brooms in their opening match, downing McCool 25-6, 25-11. Mariah Silva led BDS with six kills, while Jess Hudson added four winners and Malory notched three.

At the net, Dickson recorded two blocks. Ashley Schlegel crushed eight of the Eagles’ 10 ace serves in the sweep.

Schlegel and Hallie Hoins each led BDS with six digs apiece, while Hayley Silva recorded a team-high nine assists.

McCool Junction stats were not available.

BDS 2, Dorchester 0

The Eagles closed the day with a 25-19, 25-12 sweep of Dorchester. BDS featured a balanced attack against the Longhorns, as six different Eagles hammered at least three kills. Taylor and Hayley Silva and Hudson all whacked four winners, while Dickson, Mariah Silva and Campbell Bohling each added three.