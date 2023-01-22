Saturday’s CRC boys hoops go pretty much to script

YORK – The Crossroads Conference's five-day run in York began on Saturday with five boys’ games at the York City Auditorium.

The girls all saw first round action at the York University Freeman Center.

All action for both the girls and boys switches to the auditorium on Monday where the rest of the tournament schedule will be held.

Here is a wrap of Saturday’s action.

Shelby-RC 40, Giltner 30

The Shelby-Rising City Huskies advanced to the quarterfinals with the 10 point win over the Giltner Hornets.

The Huskies were led in scoring by sophomore Dalton Pokorney with 21 points, while Isaac Whitmore a junior added nine and sophomore Gabe Dutton-Mufford chipped in with eight.

The only player in double figures for the Giltner Hornets was junior Phillip Kruetz with 13.

The Huskies were 13 of 38 from the field and that included 2 of 13 on 3-point attempts. They finished 12 of 22 at the line.

Giltner struggled as they hit just 13 of 48 shots and their 3-point shots were not falling as they finished 3 of 23.

Rebounds were nearly even with Giltner holding a slight edge 35-33. The Hornets had 18 turnovers to 16 for the Huskies.

Shelby-RC (7-9) 13 9 7 11-40

Giltner (3-9) 9 7 4 10-30

SRC (40)- Dutton-Mufford 8, Pokorney 21, Whitmore 9, Schmidt 2. Totals-13-38 (2-13) 12-22-40

GIL (30)- Kruetz 13, Reeson 5, Humphrey 4, Wiesen 2, Smith 6. Totals-13-48 (3-23) 1-7-30.

BDS 53, High Plains 40

The Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles opened a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter and High Plains was never able to make up the deficit.

BDS led 26-19 at the half and went to the fourth quarter on top 40-30.

The Eagles’ inside game was huge as sophomore Eli Weber scored 20 points and junior Tanner Bolte added seven.

In the fourth quarter the Eagles went 5 of 9 from the line and finished the game 15 of 23 while the Storm was 7 of 14.

High Plains got 14 points from freshman Carter Urkoski and 11 from sophomore Ayden Hans, but 16 of 35 shooting from the field and 1 of 11 on 3-pointers kept the Storm from being able to mount a comeback.

BDS was 18 of 38 and they hit just 2 of 12 on shots behind the arc.

The Eagles pulled down 26 rebounds to 20 for High Plains.

High Plains (5-9) 9 10 11 10-40

BDS (10-7) 16 10 14 13-53

HP (40)- Lesiak 7, Owens 1, Morris 6, Spurling 1, Hans 11, Urkoski 15. Totals- 16-35 (1-11) 7-14-40.

BDS (53)- Stengel 2, Norder 9, Ea. Weber 4, Z. Hoins 4, C. Hoins 7, El. Weber 20, Bolte 7. Totals-18-38 (2-12) 15-23-53.

McCool Junction 72, Dorchester 23

The No. 4 seed Mustangs took matters into their own hands early and were never threatened against the No. 13 seed Dorchester Longhorns.

McCool Junction led 19-8 at the end of the first quarter and 37-19 at the break.

Sophomore post Mapieu Kouchinin was unstoppable in the paint as he scored a game-high 20 points and hauled down a bucket load of rebounds as the Mustangs held a 34-14 rebounding advantage.

Freshman Carter McDonald added 16 points as McCool was 32 of 60 from the field and 6 of 13 on 3-point shots. The Mustangs went to the line for just six attempts and hit two.

Dorchester was led by freshman Chase Tachovsky with eight points. Dorchester was 8 of 28 from the field and 3 of 12 on 3-pointers. The Longhorns had 23 turnovers to seven for the Mustangs.

The game was played with a running clock from the 6:17 mark of the fourth quarter.

Dorchester (1-13) 9 10 2 2-23

McCool JCT (10-5) 18 19 20 15-72

DOR (23)- Drake 4, C. Tachovsky 8, G. Tachovsky 5, Cerny 2, Vyhnalek 4. Totals- 8-28 (3-12) 2-6-23

MCJ (72)- Plock 3, Harig 6, Neville 2, Garretson 6, Hackett 5, McDonald 16, Naber 6, Bandt 4, Kouchinin 20, Soukup 4. Totals-32-60 (6-13) 2-6-72

Exeter-Milligan 42, Meridian 41

The Meridian Mustangs took a 41-40 lead with under a minute to play when junior Kolton Kumpfe scored two of his game-high 14 points.

The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves quickly answered as Aidan Vavra hit a short jumper with 27 seconds left and Meridian called time-out to set up the final play.

The Mustangs got off a shot, but after the miss there was a struggle for the ball under the basket and time ran out preserving the Timberwolves win.

Vavra’s 13 points led Exeter-Milligan, while senior Marcus Krupicka added nine and junior Draven Payne chipped in with seven.

The Timberwolves led 34-25 going to the final eight minutes.

Other than Kumpfe both junior Mario Escobar-deleon and senior Chase Bartels scored nine points.

EM was 17 of 64 from the field. They held a 46-36 rebounding advantage but went just 5 of 16 from the line, 1 of 7 in the fourth quarter when they could have put the game away.

Meridian was 15 of 42 and 11 of 21 at the free throw line.

Meridian (3-12) 8 9 8 16-41

Exeter-Milligan (8-9) 11 14 9 8-42

MER (41)- Peterson 2, Escobar-deleon 9, Stockton 5, Bartels 9, Kumpfe 14, Griggs 2. Totals-15-42 (0-6) 11-21-41

EM (42)- Milton 2, Payne 7, Due 3, B. Kallhoff 3, Ai. Vavra 13, Krupicka 9, An. Vavra 5. Totals- 17-64 (3-14) 5-16-42.

East Butler 57, Hampton 33

The Hawks struggled from the field in the loss as they were just 4 of 24 on 3-point shots and 14 of 44 overall. Their shooting woes continued at the free throw line where they were a miserable 1 of 13.

East Butler led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and 25-17 at the break.

With only two points in the third quarter for the Hawks the Tigers built a comfortable 37-16 lead through three quarters.

The Tigers’ Alex Pierce, a senior, scored a game high 23 points. That gave him 1,001 for his career.

East Butler hit 21 of 49 shots overall and they were 3 of 11 from the 3-point arc. At the line the Tigers hit 12 of 20. Other than Pierce, Carson Borgman and Logan Buresh had eight points each.

Hampton was led by Ferguson with 13 and Kash Majerus with nine.

East Butler held a 43-22 rebounding advantage and they committed seven turnovers to 13 for the Hawks.

Hampton (5-11) 7 7 2 17-33

East Butler (8-7) 10 15 12 18-57

HAM (33)- Bullis 2, B. Dose 2, Ferguson 13, P. Dose 7, Majerus 9. Totals-14-44 (4-24) 1-13-33.

EB (57)- Sullivan 6, Borgman 8, Miller 4, Pierce 23, Stara 2, Buresh 8, A. Wachal 2, D. Wachal 2. Totals-21-49 (3-11) 12-20-57