Saturday is for soccer at the Duke invite

YORK – The York Dukes will host their annual soccer invite this Saturday, March 19 at the Cornerstone Sports Complex.

First round games for the girls get underway at 10 a.m. with the boys to follow at 12 noon.

The cost is $6 for adults and $4 for students, no passes accepted.

Concessions will be run by York College.

Girls Schedule

10 a.m. Field Q York vs. Ralston

Field C North Platte vs. Aurora

2 p.m. Championship and consolation games

Boys Schedule

Noon Field Q York vs. Omaha Burke

Field C North Platte vs. Aurora

4 p.m. Championship and consolation games

