FAIRFIELD – The Sandy Creek Cougars held a slight 9-8 lead over the Heartland Huskies Friday night after the first eight minutes.

The Cougars, however, outscored the Huskies 41-23 the remainder of the night to improve to 11-12 with the 50-31 win in boys regular season Southern Nebraska Conference action.

Sandy Creek had two players in double figures led by freshman Oliver Oglesby with 14 and sophomore Ethan Shaw with seven. The Cougars were 17 of 38 from the field for 45%, put up 19 3-point shots and hit five. They were 79% from the free throw line hitting 11 of 14 chances.

There were no team or individual stats available for the Huskies.

Heartland will take on Aquinas at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the semifinals of the Class C2-8 subdistrict at Cross County.

Heartland (8-12) 8 8 15 0-31

Sandy Creek (11-12) 9 16 25 0-50