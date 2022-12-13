Salty defensive effort carries Dukes past Antlers

YORK – In the final minute of the first half Tuesday night, Elkhorn had the ball on an inbounds play in a 14-14 ballgame.

York’s defense answered the bell, forcing a turnover that led to a Kiersten Portwine 3-pointer on the other end to put the Dukes in front with 42 seconds left in the half. The Dukes forced another turnover on the inbounds pass and Portwine responded by drilling her second trey in 12 seconds to give the hosts a little bit of breathing room heading into the half.

“You have to have those big defensive moments,” Dukes head coach Matt Kern said after the game. “They were maybe thinking it was almost half and Kiki, that six-point run right there was huge for us just based on opening the game up.”

Portwine’s personal 6-0 run to end the first half would prove decisive, as the Dukes would ultimately prevail by six points to move to 3-0 on the season with a 38-32 win at the Duke Dome.

In a good, old-fashioned defensive slugfest, the two teams combined to shoot 21 of 71 from the floor as neither offense found much room to operate throughout the game.

“It’s one of those scrappy, defensive games. They played a really good zone, we play good man-to-man and it’s hard to score,” Kern said. “It might not always look pretty from a fan standpoint, but it can still be good basketball. We’ll learn and continue to get better offensively, but to find a way to win it says a lot about these girls.”

York faced its fair share of adversity in the first half as the Dukes dealt with foul trouble early. The defense held Elkhorn to 1 of 11 shooting from the floor in the first half, but the Antlers were able to hang around thanks to a massive advantage at the foul line.

Elkhorn went 11 of 16 from the charity stripe over the first two quarters, while York did not attempt a field goal courtesy of the Dukes being whistled for 12 fouls against three for the Antlers.

“When you can play 10 girls it’s huge. Rylyn went down with fouls early and some other girls had to step up, and it was great to see that,” Kern said. “To handle that adversity, it’s a testament to them. They’ll learn through that and stick together. This team hasn’t had these moments yet, and this is the first of many so we’ll keep battling.”

The defensive slobber-knocker continued into the second half, as the teams combined for 12 points in the third quarter and York took a 25-21 lead into the final eight minutes.

After an Antler basket made it a two point game, Portwine responded by burying her fourth triple of the ballgame. York forced a stop on the other end and Lauryn Haggadone knocked down a midrange shot to push the cushion to 30-23 with 5:30 remaining.

Elkhorn battled back and cut the deficit to 33-32 with 1:27 to play, but Rylyn Cast converted a pair of free throws at the other end.

York wasn’t terribly efficient at the line down the stretch – the Dukes made 6 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter – but it was good enough to salt away the win thanks to another standout defensive effort.

The Antlers had four possessions in the final minute and did not score on any of them; York forced a pair of turnovers, while Elkhorn also missed two shots late.

“Our defense has always been a huge asset, so I know when our offense isn’t always following through we can rely on our defense to pick us back up, get us on a roll and get us some momentum because we have some really strong, fast guards this year,” Portwine said after the game. “They’re really strong out there.”

York finished 13 of 42 (30.9%) from the floor and 5 of 25 from beyond the arc. Portwine accounted for four of the Dukes’ 3-pointers and tied with sophomore teammate Chloe Koch for the game high.

“I’m really more confident this year. My coaches and teammates trust me to shoot the ball,” Portwine said. “I know when they want somebody to shoot the ball they want it in my hands. I’m really thankful for that and it’s helped me out a lot, having the confidence knowing they really want me to shoot.”

Portwine and Koch combined for 24 of York’s 38 points, while Haggadone added five. Cast notched four despite battling foul trouble the entire game, Mia Burke finished with three and Lainey Portwine rounded out the scoring with two points.

Kaelyn Andersen paced Elkhorn – which finished 8 of 29 from the floor – with seven points, followed by six from Emma Hague and five from Anna Janvrin.

The Dukes were able to offset Elkhorn’s slight 28-27 edge on the glass by winning the turnover battle 21-14. However, the game was ultimately won in the final minute of both halves; in the last 60 seconds of both the second and fourth quarters, York forced four combined turnovers and outscored the Antlers 9-0 in a six-point win.

“We know shots won’t always fall so defense we can always fall back on,” Kiersten Portwine said of the team’s defensive mindset in crunch time. “Our mindset defensively is we’re going to get every stop, we’re going to get every rebound, we’re going to get every loose ball in those tight moments.”