Sahling chooses Central Community College as his next stop

Central Community College’s home course is Elk’s Country Club, located just west of the campus.

“It’s a pretty tough course, but that will help me to get better,” Sahling stated.

Even York head coach Dan Malleck agrees that Elks CC will be a good place for Andrew to work on his game and hone his golf skills

“He is sneaky long and he can putt the ball. He has a good short game. He needs to improve on his consistency,” Malleck said. “Somedays he struggles with consistency, but that the game of golf. Elks will be a good test for him and a challenge.”

“I think they see the same thing in Andrew that I do. His upside is truly really big and I don’t think he has even scratched the surface as to where he can get to,” added Malleck. “I know they are providing his tuition and they also think as well that he has a lot to offer their team. It will be exciting to see where it takes them.”

Sahling said that he feels the most important aspect of golf is the mind.

“I would say just keeping your mind right. You have to have a good mentality and if you make mistakes you have to forget about it and go to the next hole,” Sahling added. “Staying in the habit of the swing and the fundamentals is also important in building consistency.”

