Sahling chooses Central Community College as his next stop

YORK-After the COVID-19 Pandemic wiped out the 2020 high school golf season, 2021 brings with it a renewed hope and a chance for high school players to get back out and play the game they love.
York senior Andrew Sahling played a lot of golf last summer to keep himself ready for whatever was in front of him heading to his final year at York High School.
On Monday, Sahling signed his name to the Central Community College letter-of-intent to continue his education and play golf for the Central Community College Raiders just north of Columbus.
Sahling looked at a few other options in both Northeast and Hastings College, but the environment at CCC was just too good to pass up.
“I was looking also looking at Northeast and Hastings College. I liked their campus a lot to, but the environment at CCC was just a better fit for me,” said Sahling. “How welcoming they were there and even the students were open right away, talked about the campus and what was going on. That was the only campus I visited. Also the text messages that I received from teammates just made me really want to go there.”
Sahling will major in Business Administration and hopes to crack the line-up at CCC his first year.
“It’s going to take some work, but that is my goal,” Sahling said. “Honestly I feel I could be in their line-up my freshman year there.”
Central Community College’s home course is Elk’s Country Club, located just west of the campus.
“It’s a pretty tough course, but that will help me to get better,” Sahling stated.
Even York head coach Dan Malleck agrees that Elks CC will be a good place for Andrew to work on his game and hone his golf skills
“He is sneaky long and he can putt the ball. He has a good short game. He needs to improve on his consistency,” Malleck said. “Somedays he struggles with consistency, but that the game of golf. Elks will be a good test for him and a challenge.”
“I think they see the same thing in Andrew that I do. His upside is truly really big and I don’t think he has even scratched the surface as to where he can get to,” added Malleck. “I know they are providing his tuition and they also think as well that he has a lot to offer their team. It will be exciting to see where it takes them.”
Sahling said that he feels the most important aspect of golf is the mind.
“I would say just keeping your mind right. You have to have a good mentality and if you make mistakes you have to forget about it and go to the next hole,” Sahling added. “Staying in the habit of the swing and the fundamentals is also important in building consistency.”