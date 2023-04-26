SHELBY – The Crossroads Conference and the Southern Nebraska Conference will hold their annual track and field meets this Saturday.

On Tuesday, those athletes who will be competing this weekend got in one last tune-up as Shelby-Rising City held their track and field invite and four local teams got in on the action.

The boys team race was won by the David City Scouts, who showed a lot of balance with 60 points coming in the relays, running events and hurdles and 42 in the field events.

The Sandy Creek Cougars were second with 82, third went to Fillmore Central with 64, the host Shelby-Rising City Huskies were fourth with 50 and Hastings St. Cecilia rounded out the top five in the 13-team field with 41 points.

Cross County finished eighth behind junior Alex Noyd, who grabbed the gold in both the discus and the shot put as he scored 20 of the team's 28 points. Exeter-Milligan tied for ninth with Fullerton, scoring 26 points, and High Plains was 11th with 24.

Some area athletes who competed on Monday at the Central Nebraska Track and Field Meet at Northwest High School in Grand Island did not take part in Tuesday’s meet.

The Panthers had two event wins as the high jump went to Eli Myers, where he hit a season best 6-3. The 4x800 relay team also crossed the line in first place. Team members are listed below in the results.

Exeter-Milligan’s Tyler Due continued to dominate the pole vault as he won with a jump of 12-0, and he also finished fifth in the 300 hurdles.

High Plains did not produce an event winner and scored 12 of their 24 points in the relays.

The Southern Nebraska Conference meet will be held at Thayer Central High School and is scheduled to get started at 10 a.m. Local teams competing in Hebron will be Centennial, Fillmore Central and Heartland.

The Crossroads Conference will get their meet underway at 9 a.m. at Osceola High School. The local coverage teams there will be Cross County, Exeter-Milligan, Hampton, High Plains, Nebraska Lutheran and McCool Junction.

*A preview of the CRC and SNC meets and athletes to keep an eye on will run in Friday and Saturday papers.

Boys team scoring-1.David City (DC) 102; 2.Sandy Creek (SC) 82; 3.Fillmore Central (FC) 64; 4.Shelby-Rising City (SRC) 50; 5.Hastings St. Cecilia (HST) 41; 6.Osceola (OSC) 33; 7.Harvard (HVR) 30; 8.Cross County (CC) 28; 9T.Exeter-Milligan (EM) 26; 9T.Fullerton 26; 11.High Plains (HP) 24; 12.East Butler (EB) 15; 13.Palmer (PAL) 6

Results include all event winners and area athletes who placed in each event.

Running events

100-1.Caden Denker, DC, 10.90

200-1.Caden Denker, DC, 22.50; 6.Kade Cooper, FC, 24.89

400-1.Owen Oglesby, SC, 53.23; 4.Cole Nedrow, FC, 54.40

800-1.Alexx Winkelman, OSC, 2:08.42; 3.Coooper Schelkopf, FC, 2:09.93; 4.Chase Myers, FC, 2:11.85

1600-1.Thomas Bykerk, HST, 5:03.16; 6.Cameron Knight, FC, 5:25.52

3200-1.Rowan Jarosik, SC, 10:38.20; 3.Cooper Schelkopf, FC, 11:17.80;4.Revin Nyberg, CC, 11:32.40; 6.Flores Talavera, HP, 11:42.30

110H-1.Ethan Shaw, SC, 16.00; 4.Brodey Spurling, HP, 17.30

300IH-1.Owen Oglesby, SC, 42.70; 5.Tyler Due, EM, 45.00; 6.Cole Redden, CC, 45.30

4x100-1.Sandy Creek 45.34; 2.High Plains 45.94 (Lance Russell, Gage Friesen, Haden Helgoth, Gavin Morris); 2.Fillmore Central 47.15 (Kale Perkins, Jarin Tweedy, Kade Cooper, Luke Kimbrough)

4x400-1.Shelby-Rising City 3:40.02; 3.Fillmore Central 3:45.15 (Luke Kimbrough, Austin Wurtz, Cole Nedrow, Aiden Hinrichs); 5.High Plains 3:57.17 (Gage Friesen, Gavin Morris, Brodey Spurling, Lance Russell)

4x800-1.Fillmore Central 8:43.38 (Aiden Hinrichs, Cole Nedrow, Chase Myers, Cooper Schelkopf); 5. High Plains 10:08.36; 6.Cross County 10:52.15 (Mason Lindburg, Eli Horner, Matthew Frazier, Tony DeWitt)

Field events

High Jump-1.Eli Myers, FC, 6-3; 5.James Elgin, CC, 5-6; 6.David Haglund, FC, 5-6

Pole Vault-1.Tyler Due, EM, 12-0; 4.Carver Kanode, EM, 11-0;5.Camden Morris, HP, 10-6

Long Jump-1.Xavier Marburger, HVR, 20-10 ¾; 4.Carver Kanode, EM, 18-10

Triple Jump-1.Cohen Denker, DC, 41-2 ½; 6.Brodey Spurling, HP, 40-0

Discus-1.Alex Noyd, CC, 133-11; 2.Kiffin Theobald, FC, 125-4; 4.TJ Hiett, HP, 123-04

Shot Put-1.Alex Noyd, CC, 46-8 ½; 3.Marcus Krupicka, EM, 41-2; 6.Keegan Theobald, FC, 40-7