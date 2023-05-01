OSCEOLA – After scoring 35 points in the field events, the Shelby-Rising City girls left the rest of the field in the dust as they rolled up 106 points and five wins in the running events to repeat as Crossroads Conference team champion on Saturday in Osceola.

In second place nearly 50 points back was Osceola with 92.333, while third went to McCool Junction with 75.333, fourth to Cross County with 63 and rounding out the top five in the 13-team field was Bruning-Davenport-Shickley with 53.

Other area teams included; Nebraska Lutheran was 10th with 33.333, 11th was Exeter-Milligan with 23, High Plains finished 12th with 12 and Hampton scored just one point.

SRC’s run to the title was bolstered by the three-win performance of Liberty Baker who won the 100, 200 and 100-meter hurdles. Her performance on Saturday earned her the Gayle Arnett Award for the girls Most Outstanding Female Athlete.

McCool Junction’s run to a top three finish was fueled by wins from senior Payton Gerken in the 1600 and junior McKenna Yates in the 400 meters. The Mustangs scored 57 of their 75.333 points in the running events. Yates was second in the high jump and took sixth in both sprints.

Cross County’s only win came in the triple jump where Lindee Kelley hit a personal best in the event. The Cougars also scored points in all three relay events. The Cross County girls scored 36 of their 63 points in the field events as Sarah Forsberg was second in the long jump and third in the triple. Kylee Krol also took third in the pole vault.

Nebraska Lutheran freshman Sam Hueske was fifth in the 100 and the 200; she also finished fifth in the long jump as she accounted for 12 of the team's 33.333 points. In the 1600 and 3200 the Knights got points from Marissa Endorf, Bethany Fox and Ann Prigge.

Exeter-Milligan finished with 23 points as junior Savana Krupicka accounted for 18 of those points. Her best finish was second in the triple jump, and she also scored in the 400 and the 800 meters runs.

Senior Jozie Kanode finished fourth in the pole vault to account for the team's 23 points.

High Plains' best scoring effort of the day was turned in by senior Emily Ackerson who was fourth in the discus, while freshman Peyton Hofman gathered up six points in the 800 and the 1600 meter races.

Hampton’s only points of the day were generated by senior Lillian Dose who was eighth in the shot put.

All of the area CRC teams will be in action on Thursday for the final regular season meet before districts next week.

Cross County will host their invite where Hampton will join the field; the Paul Underwood Classic will be held in McCool Junction where Exeter-Milligan and Nebraska Lutheran will be in action and High Plains will be at the Sutton invite.

Girls team scoring-1.Shelby-Rising City (SRC) 141; 2.Osceola (OSC) 92.333; 3.McCool Junction (MCJ) 75.333; 4.Cross County (CC) 63; 5.Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (BDS) 53; 6T.Dorchester (DOR) 46; 6T.Meridian (MER) 46; 8.East Butler (EB) 39; 9.Giltner (GIL) 38; 10.Nebraska Lutheran (NL) 33.333; 11.Exeter-Milligan (EM) 23; 12.High Plains (HP) 12; 13.Hampton (HAM) 1.

Results include all event winners and area athletes who placed in each event.

Running Events

100-1.Liberty Baker (SRC), 12.40; 5.Sam Hueske, NL, 13.15; 6.McKenna Yates, MCJ 13.27; 7.Kylee Krol, CC, 13.60

200-1.Liberty Baker, SRC, 26.28; 5.Sam Hueske, NL, 27.60; 6.McKenna Yates, MCJ 27.84

400-1.McKenna Yates, MCJ, 1:03.35; 4.Savana Krupicka, EM, 1:06.68; 6.Lindee Kelley, CC, 1:07.84

800-1.Gracie Kreutz, GIL, 2:37.66; 3.Ellasyn Pinkelman, CC, 2:39.79; 4.Savana Krupicka, EM, 2:39.85; 5.Peyton Hofman, HP, 2:40.76; 7.Jadon Hess, MCJ, 2:43.40

1600-1.Payton Gerken, MCJ, 5:48.66; 7.Peyton Hofman, HP, 6:15.44; 8.Marissa Endorf, NL, 6:18.10

3200-1.Angel Barnes, SDC, 12:43.74; 2.Payton Gerken, MCJ, 12:53.33; 5.Bethany Fox, NL, 13:43.06; 6.Ann Prigge, NL, 13:51.32; 7.Sara Weisheit, MCJ, 15:20.36

100H-1.Liberty Baker, SRC, 14.75; 3.Jasmine Malchow. NL, 17.59

300LH-1.Baylor Behrns, DOR 50.19; 4.Ella Clark, MCJ, 54.42; 6.Shaeli Meehan, MCJ, 54.94

4x100-1.Osceola 51.53; 3.Cross County 53.47 (Sarah Forsberg, Ema Dickey, Lindee Kelley, Kylee Krol); 5.Nebraska Lutheran 55.28 (Karynn Bretschneider, Tenley Williamson, Jasmine Malchow, Sam Hueske); 7.McCool Junction 56.16 (Ella Clark, Shelby Bandt, Kaeli Meehan, Shaeli Meehan)

4x400-1.Shelby-Rising City 4:20.67; 4.Cross County 4:35.63 (Lindee Kelley, Ellasyn Pinkelman, Eden Peterson, Lilly Peterson); 6.McCool Junction 4:37.84 (Jadon Hess, Shaeli Meehan, MCJ, Shelby Bandt, Payton Gerken)

4x800-1.Shelby-Rising City 10:42.84; 2.McCool Junction 10:51.53 (Jadon Hess, Shelby Bandt, Sara Weisheit, Payton Gerken); 6.Cross County 11:17.40 (Cheyenne Watts, Ellasyn Pinkelman, Lilly Peterson, Eden Peterson); 8.Nebraska Lutheran (NL) Ann Prigge, Lily Otte, Bethany Fox, Marissa Endorf)

Field Events

High Jump-1.Zoey Walker, SRC, 5-4 ½; 2.McKenna Yates, MCJ, 5-2; 7.Tenley Williamson, NL, 4-8; 8.Kaylee Schoen, NL, 4-6

Pole Vault-1.Kaylee Pribyl, MER, 11-6; 3.Kylee Krol, CC, 9-0; 4.Jozie Kanode, EM, 8-6; 5.Anna Vodicka, MCJ, 8-6; 8.Madison Vodicka, MCJ, 7-0

Long Jump-1.Kaylee Pribyl, MER, 16-2; 2.Sarah Forsberg, CC, 15-7; 5.Sam Hueske, NL, 15-0

Triple Jump-1.Lindee Kelley, CC, 35-2 ¼; 2.Savana Krupicka, EM, 33-6; 3.Sarah Forsberg, CC, 33-0 ¼; 6.Ella Clark, MCJ, 32-1 ½; 8.Kenzie Wruble, HP, 31-3 1/4

Shot Put-1.JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 39-4 ½; 8.Lillian Dose, HAM, 31-10

Discus-1.JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 128-09; 3.Lilly Peterson, CC, 110-04; 4.Emily Ackerson, HP, 103-04; 7.Ema Dickey, CC, 97-3