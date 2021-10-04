Ryland Garretson is YNT Male Athlete of the Week

Ryland Garretson – RB, SO., McCool Junction

Sophomore running back Ryland Garretson made plays all over the field in McCool Junction’s 61-22 win over Parkview Christian on Friday as the Mustangs improved to 4-1 on the year. Garretson spearheaded the McCool Junction rushing attack, racking up 173 yards and three scores on just 11 touches (15.7 per carry). He caught one pass for 11 yards.

The sophomore also turned in an electric performance on defense, recording 10 tackles and intercepting two passes – both of which he returned for touchdowns.

For the season, Garretson has 24 carries for 308 yards and five touchdowns. He also has nine receptions for 82 yards and two scores, and he’s third on the team with 41 tackles.