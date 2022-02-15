Ryan Johnson named new coach for Duke wrestling

YORK – York High School has named Ryan Johnson as the next head coach of the Duke wrestling program, the school announced in a press release earlier this week.
“Ryan Johnson checked all of the boxes that we needed in this hire,” York activities director and assistant principal Tyler Herman said. “I know he’ll continue to build our wrestling program. One of the areas that sold us on Ryan was his experience as a wrestler in one of the most successful high school programs in Kansas as well as one of the most successful Division II programs in the nation. He has learned from some of the best wrestling coaches out there. You cannot duplicate what he gained from his time wrestling at Norton High and UNK. I look forward to watching him lead our wrestling program for years to come.”
Johnson medalled at the state tournament during all four years of his prep wrestling career at Norton High School in Kansas, including a state title during his junior season. He finished his high school career with a 146-28 record and competed for three state champion teams.
Johnson continued his wrestling career at UNK, where he was twice an NCAA Academic All-American and thrice earned a spot on the MIAAA Academic Honor Roll.
Coaching runs in the Johnson family, as Ryan’s father Bill served as the head coach at Norton for 26 years and won 11 state titles.
“I am very excited for this opportunity to be a part of the York Duke wrestling family,” Johnson said. “My goal as the head coach is to motivate student-athletes in the classroom and their athletic performance. I strive for high character student-athletes on and off the mat. I am impressed with the community support for all of the programs and what it means to be a Duke. My wife and I are excited to get involved and be a part of the community. We look forward to meeting all the students, families, and individuals that have Duke Pride.”
Johnson’s hiring fills the vacancy created when previous head coach Brett Mauler left to accept an elementary principal position in Mullen.
“I’m very proud of Ryan and excited to watch him begin his teaching and coaching journey just down the road at York High School,” UNK head coach Dalton Jensen said. “Ryan’s value to the Loper Wrestling program over the last four years has been immeasurable. His selfless, genuine, and caring attitude will undoubtedly make him a great teacher and coach.”