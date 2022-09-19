Rushing attack fuels Huskies in 70-0 shutout of McCool

MCCOOL JUNCTION – A quick glance at the scoreboard at any point during Friday night’s clash between Heartland and McCool Junction told spectators all they needed to know, as the Huskies scored 48 points in the opening stanza and never looked back en route to a 70-0 shutout win.

The Mustangs mustered just 25 yards of total offense, including seven rushing yards on 26 carries. Heartland, by contrast, ran 27 times for 326 yards and seven touchdowns.

Huskies quarterback Trev Peters ran four times for 165 yards and three touchdowns. The senior also completed 1 of 2 passes for seven yards and another score. He also returned an interception 38 yards for a pick-six in the first quarter.

Zach Quiring added 113 yards and another three scores on nine carries. The senior also caught the Huskies’ one reception, good for a 7-yard TD.

Isaac Berggren led McCool Junction with 25 yards on five carries, while quarterback John Harig completed 6 of 11 passes for 17 yards and an interception. Mason Strope finished as the Mustangs’ leading receiver with eight yards on three catches.

Pieter Grobler recorded 11 tackles to pace McCool Junction defensively, while Bryson Plock added six stops and Ja Soukup notched five tackles and recovered a fumble.