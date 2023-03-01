YORK – The York Dukes and the Scottsbluff Bearcats will meet for the first time ever in the opening round of the girls Class B state tournament on Thursday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

The Bearcats were last at state in 2020 and 2021 making the semifinals both years, while York is making their seventh trip to state since 2015. The Dukes were in the semifinals in 2021 and lost in the first round last year.

Scottsbluff comes in with a record of 21-5 and rated No. 3 by the Omaha World-Herald, while the Dukes are 20-3 and ranked No. 5.

York head coach Matt Kern said earlier this week Scottsbluff likes to get out and run and will rarely hold the ball very long before they attack on offense.

“Scottsbluff wants to turn the game into a track meet. They often find layups in transition or even shoot 3-pointers in transition as soon as they cross the half-court line. It is rare for them to hold the ball on offense for more than 15 seconds,” Kern said. “They are not an overly tall team, but they have high level athletes that can run the floor and attack the rim. They also take a lot of 3-point shots. They are challenging to defend due to their team's ability to shoot the three and attack at such a high pace.”

Kern added the Dukes can keep pace with the Bearcats, but controlling the tempo of the game will be a huge key.

“We have the team that can run with them, but we certainly want to dictate the tempo of the game to the style at which we play,” Kern commented. “We don't want to see them get hot from outside. Scottsbluff is a well-rounded team but certainly three girls stand out on the stat sheet.”

Those three players are seniors Payton Burda who averages 12.4 points and 4.1 on the boards; Anna Kelley who puts up 9.5 points and averages 3.4 rebounds; and junior Paige Horne who leads the Bearcats at 14 points a game and also on the boards with 5.2 rebounds.

Scottsbluff averages 54.7 points per game but gives up 47.1. They have two losses to No. 4 Sidney, one to C1 No. 1 Bridgeport and two out of state losses to Thunder Basin, Wyoming (17-4) and St. Thomas Moore, South Dakota (16-4).

The Dukes are putting up 43.7 points and defensively giving up just over 30 a game. On offense the Dukes are balanced with no players averaging double figures. The team leader is junior Kiersten Portwine at 9.3 points per game, followed by sophomore Chloe Koch with 8.7 and senior Lauryn Haggadone with six a night. Seniors Josie Loosvelt and Haggadone lead the way on the glass with 4.6 and 4.1 rebounds per game.

“Defensively they (Scottsbluff) switch from man-to-man and zone,” Kern stated. “They are very good at both defenses which could make it a challenge for us to find open shots.”

Kern shared these three points of emphasis going into the game against the Bearcats.

“First, we must stop their transition game. Too often they leak players out for easy scores. Second, we have to contain the 3-point line, Kelley and Burda are two of the best 3-point shooters we will have seen this year,” Kern added. “Thirdly, we must attack their defense. We need to find openings in the lane and either score or kick for good 3-point looks.”

The Thursday tipoff at Pinnacle Bank Arena is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. The winner will more than likely face a semifinal matchup against the No. 1 seed Elkhorn North Wolves at 1:15 p.m. on Friday.

“We are excited to play Scottsbluff for the first time and excited for another opportunity at the state tournament,” Kern concluded.