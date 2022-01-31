Round 1 goes to the Bronco boys over Thayer Central

UTICA – Friday night’s Southern Nebraska Conference regular season matchup between the Thayer Central Titans and the Centennial Broncos went to the Broncos’ by the final score of 53-37.

The two teams won’t have to wait long to see each other again as the Titans will be back in Utica to take on the Broncos tonight in the first round of the SNC Conference Tournament.

On Friday it was all Centennial as they jumped to the 13-4 first quarter lead and 30-14 lead on their way to win No. 12 of the season.

The Broncos had three players in double figures led by senior Jake Bargen with 17 points, senior Lance Haberman added 12 and junior Maj Nisly chipped in with 11.

Centennial was 19 of 36 from the field for 53% and 6 of 16 on 3-pointers for 38% as Haberman led the team with three.

The Broncos finished 9 of 13 at the free throw line and were led on the boards by Haberman and Lane Zimmer with four rebounds each.

The game-high scorer was Thayer Central’s Sam Souerdyke with 18 and Duncan Wiedel added eight.