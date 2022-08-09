Rock 'em, sock 'em demo derby fills grandstand

YORK – A near SRO audience leaped and cheered during Thursday evening’s demo derby at the York County Fair.

A clutch of kids piloting their electric vehicles opened the show to the delight of one and all. Though the freshly soaked track made maneuvering a daunting challenge for the lightweight machines, the brave young warriors, each fully helmeted of course, managed to get in a few bumps and bangs.

In the first class of the evening for 1985 and newer mini-vans, Ashley Verhage demonstrated nifty driving skills. Verhage avoided punishment while dealing out enough blows of her own to win the division.

Mike Kahler of Sutton, Nicolas Maughan from Meadow Grove and York’s Aarik Naber finished second through fourth. Maughan won the Mad Dog Award for his spirited action.

The contest for 1980s and newer stock compact derby entries was won by another York lady, Emma Uhler.

The downsized cars put on a nice show with Gretna’s Michael Wize second ahead of Carson Prochaska from Staplehurts and Lane Zimmer of Cordova third and fourth. Wize claimed the Mad Dog prize.

Among full-size cars vintage 1980s and newer, Colton Stava came from Stapleton to win it all ahead of Blue Hill banger Casey Vanboening in the runner-up position. Geneva’s Nick Dalstrom was third ahead of Dillon Koranda. Dahlstrom was the Mad Dog driver.

Full results:

• Mini Van – 1. Ashley Verhage (York), 2. Mike Kahler (Sutton), 3. Nicholas Maughan (Mad Dog Award) (Meadow Grove), 4. Arik Naber (York).

• Compact – 1. Emma Uhler (York), 2. Michael Wize (Mad Dog Award) (Gretna), 3. Carson Prochaska (Staplehurst), 4. Lane Zimmer (Cordova), 5. Coby Martin (Friend), 6. Levi Zimmer (Cordova), 7. Jake Prochaska (Utica), 8. Zac Kroll (Milligan), 9. Ditrek Eriewer (Bradshaw), 10. Casey Goertzen (Bradshaw), 11. Jared Stephens (Geneva), 12. Joel Schuck (Exeter).

• Full Size – 1. Colton Stave (Stapleton), 2. Casey VanBoening (Blue Hill), 3. Nick Dahlstrom (Mad Dog Award) (Geneva), 4. Dillon Koranda (Seward), 5. Mike Kahler (Sutton), 6. Colin Monteforte (Geneva), 7. Brekyn Papineau (Aurora), 8. Ashton Holtzen (Stromsburg), 9. Cohen Calihan (Rising City), 10. Nathan Holtzen (Osceola), 11. Nathan Kuhn (Bruning), 12. Trenton Srajhans (Milligan), 13. William Moul/Matthew Shockey (Henderson), 14. Finn Neiman (Fairmont), 15. Garrett Hafer (Exeter).