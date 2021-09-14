Riverside takes measure of High Plains 2-0 in volleyball

POLK – For the first 20 points of the High Plains Storm matchup with Riverside on Tuesday night, the hosts struggled to get into any kind of rhythm and fell behind big in the first game.

High Plains trailed 14-6, before finally getting untracked in the first set.

It was too late as the Chargers won the first set 25-14 and fought off set point in the second set to pick up the 26-24 win and the 2-0 sweep.

High Plains was off in just about every facet of their game in the first set as they had just five kills and could not get their block set up the net for any kind of effective defense.

Things changed in the second set for the Storm as 5-3 junior Hailey Lindburg and junior Kenzie Wruble started to find the open floor on their attacks. The teams waged a back and forth battle all the way to the end.

After having just a combined three kills in the first set, Lindburg would finish with eight and Wruble six.

Riverside appeared to be headed to another huge lead when an Emma Rankin kill and a Kayce Martinsen ace block had the Chargers out on top 7-2.

But a 6-1 run by the Storm, sparked by three consecutive kills by Wruble, evened the set at 8-8.