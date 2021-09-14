Riverside takes measure of High Plains 2-0 in volleyball

POLK – For the first 20 points of the High Plains Storm matchup with Riverside on Tuesday night, the hosts struggled to get into any kind of rhythm and fell behind big in the first game.
High Plains trailed 14-6, before finally getting untracked in the first set.
It was too late as the Chargers won the first set 25-14 and fought off set point in the second set to pick up the 26-24 win and the 2-0 sweep.
High Plains was off in just about every facet of their game in the first set as they had just five kills and could not get their block set up the net for any kind of effective defense.
Things changed in the second set for the Storm as 5-3 junior Hailey Lindburg and junior Kenzie Wruble started to find the open floor on their attacks. The teams waged a back and forth battle all the way to the end.
After having just a combined three kills in the first set, Lindburg would finish with eight and Wruble six.
Riverside appeared to be headed to another huge lead when an Emma Rankin kill and a Kayce Martinsen ace block had the Chargers out on top 7-2.
But a 6-1 run by the Storm, sparked by three consecutive kills by Wruble, evened the set at 8-8.
The lead would see-saw back and forth as High Plains led 11-10 and then gave it back to the Chargers at 15-14.
Riverside went on top 18-17 prompting a timeout by head coach Brittany Klingsporn.
The Storm used a 6-3 run to open a 23-21 lead and Riverside called their first time out.
A Haley Munn kill and ace serve tied the set at 23-23.
High Plains got a kill from Lindburg to put them at set point, but the Chargers used a wide attack on the Storm and back-to-back kills from Rankin, who led the Chargers with six, to end the match.
Picking up five kills each were Munn and Martinsen, while Shelby Nauughtin added three aces.
High Plains finished with 19 team kills and four ace serves. The Storm was led by Emily Ackerson with two aces.
High Plains and Palmer met in the finale. Details of that game will be in Thursday’s News-Times sports.