Richert sparks Knight boys past Storm 66-53

WACO – For one half Thursday night, the Nebraska Lutheran boys were unable to gain much separation from High Plains as the Knights led just 33-30 at the intermission. A 14-11 run in the third quarter doubled the cushion entering the final eight minutes, where Lutheran outscored the Storm 19-12 to pull away for a 66-53 win in Crossroads Conference action.

The Knights knocked down 22 of 48 (46%) shots Thursday, including a 6 of 14 (43%) mark from 3-point range. The hosts also connected on 16 of 25 chances at the foul line.

Trey Richert led the way offensively as the senior poured in 30 points and drilled 11 of 20 shot attempts. He also buried 4 of 10 treys and went 4 of 5 at the charity stripe.

Behind him, Eli Vogt made 6 of 8 free throws and netted eight points, as did Luke Otte thanks to a 2 for 2 night from beyond the arc. Isaac Beiermann finished with seven points, Jace Dressel tallied six and Silas Vogel recorded three. Caleb Eldridge and Lucas Corwin capped the scoring with two points apiece.

Vogt pulled down a team-high seven rebounds and also led the Knights with four steals.

Team and individual stats for High Plains were not available.