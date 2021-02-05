Richert scores school-record 44 points in Nebraska Lutheran’s win

WACO – Nebraska Lutheran sophomore guard Trey Richert broke the school record for most points in a game with 44 while leading the Knights to a 79-45 win over the Dorchester Longhorns on Thursday night in Waco.

Richert’s scoring outburst was 10 points better than the previous record, which was set in 1991.

The 5-foot-10, 135-pound Richert went 7 of 14 from 3-point range and was 9 of 10 inside the arc. He was also an efficient 5 of 5 at the free-throw line.

Richert wasn’t the only Knight to have a historic night. Senior forward Nate Helwig recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Nebraska Lutheran controlled the game from the tip, leading 27-3 after the first quarter and 43-24 at halftime.

Trevor Hueske chipped in with 10 points while Isaac Beiermann added eight, Jace Dressel five and Aaron Koepsell two.

Nebraska Lutheran improved to 9-6 with the win and will host McCool Junction (12-5) on Friday night.

