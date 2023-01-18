Richert passes 1,000 points, breaks Knights career scoring record

WACO – Trey Richert has been a dynamic playmaker over the course of his four years at Nebraska Lutheran. The senior’s illustrious career reached new heights Saturday as he achieved a couple key milestones in the same game.

First, Richert passed the 1,000-point milestone for his career early in the game before eventually etching his name into the program record books, as his 38th and final point of the ballgame catapulted him past Dustin Meyers and alone into first place on the Knights’ all-time scoring charts with 1,036 career points

“I would say that all glory is to God and that it means a lot to achieve one of the goals I had as a freshman,” he said. “It is really nice to see all the hard work pay off, shooting late to get out of slumps, but it was really Mr. Severs teaching me almost all I know about basketball, my brother helping with my skill set, and my teammates and coaches getting me open for qualities shots.”

Richert missed the first few games of this season with an injury sustained during football season but hasn’t missed a beat since his return, scoring at least 17 points in eight of nine appearances and notching 20-plus points six times, including a pair of 30-point outings.

For the year, Richert is shooting 76 of 150 (51%) from the floor and is averaging 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. The senior is saving the best for last, turning in career highs in both scoring volume and efficiency.

His 23.2 points per game is a career high, as is the 51% shooting percentage, the 39% 3-point percentage and the 90% free throw percentage. He’s knocked down 29 of 75 chances from beyond the arc and has connected on 28 of 31 foul shots.

The raw offensive totals and efficiency numbers are up across the board for Richert during his senior year, and that’s despite missing time at the start of the year. Prior to the added offensive pop, Richert’s first three years in Waco were consistent.

As a freshman, he averaged 5.9 points per game and shot 34% from the floor. Richert then turned in back-to-back seasons with a shooting percentage of 41% (97 of 325 as a sophomore and 163 of 401 as a junior). His 3-point shooting was also consistent, connecting at a 34% rate as a freshman (35 of 103) and junior (77 of 225) and a 35% clip as a sophomore (52 of 148).

Both his shooting and 3-point efficiency numbers are up this season, but his biggest growth has come from the charity stripe. Richert went 7 of 11 at the line as a freshman, then 29 of 42 as a sophomore. Last season, he went 52 of 70 from the stripe and continued that year-to-year improvement this season.

Richert’s 90% free throw percentage is leaps and bounds higher than his previous best of 71% as a junior, which was in turn better than the 69% as a sophomore and 64% from his freshman year.

With two big accomplishments firmly in his rearview mirror, Richert is now focusing his attention on continuing to play at the highest level of his career and help a talented Nebraska Lutheran reach their fullest potential and achieve their season goals.

“I'm just extremely proud of him and it's good to see all the work he put in and time he invested pay off,” Knights head coach Chris Beagle said. “He is always in the gym, every season, spring, summer, fall, winter. That's especially impressive because he's a four-sport athlete with track, football, baseball and basketball. He doesn't really make any excuses, just works at his craft. He is insanely detailed in his approach to practicing and preparation. He identifies an area in his game to work on, one that he struggled with, and just works at it constantly – and he's just such a great teammate on top of all that.”