Richert, Hueske lead Knight boys past Hampton

WACO – Nebraska Lutheran junior Trey Richert poured in a game-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Fellow junior Trevor Hueske added 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Knights rolled past Hampton in boys Crossroads Conference regular season basketball 69-30 on Tuesday.

Richert, who came in averaging better than 21 points per game, was 8 of 14 overall from the field including 4 of 5 on 3-point attempts.

Nebraska Lutheran (9-3) opened a 24-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 33-17 at the break.

A 22-4 run by the Knights in the third quarter squelched any comeback hopes the Hawks had as they trailed 55-21 heading to the final eight minutes.

The Knights were 26 of 61 from the field for 43%, connected 6 of 15 3-pointers and were of 11 of 19 at the line.

Nebraska Lutheran was charted with 57 rebounds in the win.

No team or individual stats were available for the Hawks.

Nebraska Lutheran will host the Weeping Water Indians on Friday night in Waco.