Richert, Hueske lead Knight boys in hoops win

Richert, Hueske guide Nebraska Lutheran boys past Giltner
By News-Times staff
WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights led the visiting Giltner Hornets 17-9 after one quarter Tuesday night. The hosts couldn’t pad their lead much during the final three quarters, but the early cushion proved to be enough as the Knights improved to 5-0 with a 54-48 win.
Trey Richert shot just 6-of-18 from the floor, but the junior went 6-for-7 from the foul line and finished with 20 points to pace Nebraska Lutheran offensively. Junior Trevor Hueske added 13 points and made five of his 11 shots, while sophomore Isaac Beiermann notched eight and sophomore Eli Vogt tallied six.
Junior Jace Dressel scored four points and senior Aaron Koepsell added two for the Knights.
Despite Richert’s strong performance at the line, Nebraska Lutheran finished just 9-for-19 from the charity stripe. The Knights finished 21-of-65 from the floor and 3-of-15 from beyond the arc.
Nebraska Lutheran crashed the glass to the tune of 37 boards. Hueske led the charge with 10 rebounds to complete his double-double, while Ben Vogt pulled down six boards, Richert and Koepsell each grabbed five and Dressel recorded four.
Richert dished out four assists to lead the Knights, while Hueske, Beiermann, Eli Vogt and Lukas Worster each chipped in two. Hueske swiped half of Nebraska Lutheran’s 10 steals and Richert and Beiermann both notched two. The Knights finished with 10 steals and just eight turnovers for the game.
Despite failing to crack the 60-point threshold for the first time this season, Nebraska Lutheran still notched 54 points and played enough defense to remain unbeaten. The Knights improved to 5-0 and return to the court Thursday night at Exeter-Milligan.