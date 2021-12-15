Richert, Hueske lead Knight boys in hoops win

Richert, Hueske guide Nebraska Lutheran boys past Giltner

By News-Times staff

WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights led the visiting Giltner Hornets 17-9 after one quarter Tuesday night. The hosts couldn’t pad their lead much during the final three quarters, but the early cushion proved to be enough as the Knights improved to 5-0 with a 54-48 win.

Trey Richert shot just 6-of-18 from the floor, but the junior went 6-for-7 from the foul line and finished with 20 points to pace Nebraska Lutheran offensively. Junior Trevor Hueske added 13 points and made five of his 11 shots, while sophomore Isaac Beiermann notched eight and sophomore Eli Vogt tallied six.

Junior Jace Dressel scored four points and senior Aaron Koepsell added two for the Knights.

Despite Richert’s strong performance at the line, Nebraska Lutheran finished just 9-for-19 from the charity stripe. The Knights finished 21-of-65 from the floor and 3-of-15 from beyond the arc.