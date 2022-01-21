Richert, Beiermann carry Lutheran boys past College View 58-55

By News-Times staff

WACO – Nebraska Lutheran led College View Academy 20-9 after eight minutes and 30-17 at halftime, but the Eagles used a 22-12 run in the third quarter to climb back into the game. Both teams traded blows over the final eight minutes, but the Knights emerged with a 58-55 win to push their winning streak to four and improve to 10-3 on the season.

The Knights shot 22 of 53 (42%) from the floor compared to the Eagles’ 18-of-51 (35%) shooting night. Both sides finished 5 of 19 from beyond the arc, and neither team shot the ball especially well from the foul line – Nebraska Lutheran finished 9 of 16 on free throws compared to 13 of 22 for College View.

Garrett Fortney poured in a game-high 30 points for the Eagles, but his scoring outburst was for naught as the rest of his teammates combined for 24 points.

Trey Richert paced Nebraska Lutheran with 15 points, but the junior did not post a very efficient night offensively, as he shot just 5 of 18 from the floor and 3 of 11 from downtown.