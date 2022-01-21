Richert, Beiermann carry Lutheran boys past College View 58-55
By News-Times staff
WACO – Nebraska Lutheran led College View Academy 20-9 after eight minutes and 30-17 at halftime, but the Eagles used a 22-12 run in the third quarter to climb back into the game. Both teams traded blows over the final eight minutes, but the Knights emerged with a 58-55 win to push their winning streak to four and improve to 10-3 on the season.
The Knights shot 22 of 53 (42%) from the floor compared to the Eagles’ 18-of-51 (35%) shooting night. Both sides finished 5 of 19 from beyond the arc, and neither team shot the ball especially well from the foul line – Nebraska Lutheran finished 9 of 16 on free throws compared to 13 of 22 for College View.
Garrett Fortney poured in a game-high 30 points for the Eagles, but his scoring outburst was for naught as the rest of his teammates combined for 24 points.
Trey Richert paced Nebraska Lutheran with 15 points, but the junior did not post a very efficient night offensively, as he shot just 5 of 18 from the floor and 3 of 11 from downtown.
Sophomore Isaac Beiermann provided a reliable secondary scoring option for the Knights, as he drilled 6 of 9 shots from the floor and racked up 14 points.
Jace Dressel scored nine points, Trevor Hueske tallied eight and Eli Vogt added six for Nebraska Lutheran. Qicheng Jiang and Silas Vogel finished with three points apiece to round out the Knights’ scoring efforts.
Vogel and Hueske both pulled down seven rebounds to pace Nebraska Lutheran, but College View finished with a 37-29 edge on the glass. Hueske dished out seven of the Knights’ 19 assists, while Richert and Beiermann combined for nine of the team’s 14 steals with five and four, respectively.