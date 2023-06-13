NOTE: This is the sixth of 10 installments recognizing each of the five finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female Athletes of the Year. One installment for each of the five boys and five girls finalists will run daily for the next two weeks, with the presentation of the Athlete of the Year awards set to occur later in June.

WACO – It was a breakthrough year for the Nebraska Lutheran boys’ sports teams, as the Knights reached the D2 playoffs in football, won 17 games on the hardwood during basketball season and brought home a pair of relay medals at state track in the spring.

A large part of Lutheran’s recent success has been the presence of senior Trey Richert, the "go-to" guy for the Knights in multiple sports. He put up gaudy statistics on the gridiron, set Nebraska Lutheran’s career scoring record on the hardwood, and ran on the Knights’ Burke-bound 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

After throwing for more than 350 yards a game as a junior, Richert was even better under center this fall as he put up numbers that were like something out of a video game. He completed 60.6% of his passes (157 of 259) for 2,365 yards and 32 touchdowns against just five interceptions as he guided the Knights back to the playoffs.

He threw for at least four scores in six of eight games, including a pair of six-TD outings in wins over Giltner and Palmer. His season-high 450 passing yards also came against Palmer.

Additionally, Richert added another facet to his game during his senior year, finishing as Nebraska Lutheran’s leading rusher this fall – something that was not part of Richert’s game during his first two seasons as a starter.

The senior quarterback ran for 100 yards twice, in wins over High Plains and Giltner, and capped the year with 561 rushing yards on 75 carries with another 16 scores on the ground, giving him 48 total touchdowns on the season.

For his performance, Richert was a York News-Times all-area co-captain and a D2-5 all-district first-team selection.

“Trey was the leading passer in all of Class D2 despite missing the last game and half of another,” Lutheran head coach Andrew Frey said after the season. “He was the leader of our offense.”

As good as Richert was on the gridiron, he might have shone even brighter on the hardwood. Despite missing the first four games of the basketball season with an injury suffered late in the football season, Richert paced the area in scoring with 21.4 points per game and was the coverage area’s most efficient foul shooter as he went 70 of 79 (89%) from the charity stripe.

The senior shot 160 of 344 (46.5%) from the floor and splashed down 59 of 166 (35.5%) of his 3-point attempts; his efficiency numbers in all three shooting categories were career highs.

Richert scored in double figures in 19 of his 21 games played and cracked the 20-point plateau 12 times, including four games in which he racked up at least 30 points with a season-high 38 against Shelby-Rising City on January 14, the same game in which he both surpassed 1,000 career points and set the Knights’ career scoring record at 1,036 points.

The senior would finish with 449 points for the season and 1,303 for his career. He also averaged 2.5 steals per game and was a YNT all-area co-captain and a Crossroads Conference first-team selection.

“Trey has been one of the best players in the area for three years now and his senior year was no different,” Lutheran head coach Chris Beagle said after the year. “Whenever our team needed a basket, Trey was there to get us one or set his teammates up for one. One of the hardest working kids I’ve been around, and a perfectionist at his craft.”

Richert – who plays Legion baseball for York during the summer – also turned in a solid year on the track as he ranked second in the high jump on the final area leaderboard, clearing 6-0.

The senior qualified for state in two relays and brought home a pair of medals as Lutheran finished sixth in the 4x100 and fifth in the 4x400; the Knights’ times at state catapulted them to the top of the final area leaderboard in both relays.