‘Remember the Mountaineers’- Huskers need to summon the Upset Gods of 2007

I get what Mickey Joseph means by we have to run the football against Michigan, make first downs and use up as much time as we can.

That is a very smart approach especially since you are going into the “Big House” more than a 30-point underdog and the past several weeks you have managed just 16 points without starter Casey Thompson in the lineup. You don’t want to be there any longer than you have to.

But the Michigan Wolverines are only allowing 72.4 yards per game running the football, so what happens if they stuff us like a Thanksgiving turkey at the line.

I don’t have any problems with either Chubba Purdy or Logan Smothers except when they are playing quarterback. So far they have shown me nothing in the ability to move the football consistently, but one of them has to step up since Thompson will miss his second straight game.

Michigan averages 465.7 in total yards per game and allows 242, 170 or so in the passing game. Nebraska comes in averaging 387.1 in total offense.

Since Thompson’s injury we have run for right around 160 yards and passed for 126 in six quarters of football. That is not even coming close to that 387.1 per game average.

Huskers come in averaging 182.9 on the ground which is probably not even in the middle of the pack. The Wolverines average 42.2 and allow 12.1 points per game.

The Huskers put up 25.6 points a game and allow right at 30.

No matter how you slice and dice this matchup it comes up bad for the Huskers.

I think as long as the defense is not on the field all day like we were against Minnesota and Illinois, we can make the Wolverines work for what they get. Minnesota controlled the ball for over nine minutes more than the Huskers and Illinois was better than 16 minutes. Your defense can’t continue to make up for the shortcomings of the offense over and over and over again.

In 2007 the Appalachian State Mountaineers went to Ann Arbor and pulled off what is listed as the greatest upset of all time in college football by Sports Illustrated topping the Wolverines 34-32. It was the first time in the history of the college game an FCS team upset a top-five school. Granted the Appalachian State team that went on to win the FCS championship came in as a 27-point underdog to the Big House.

Nebraska is listed as a 30-point underdog in today’s game.

Maybe the Huskers can summon the spirits of that 2007 Appalachian State team and pull off what just might be No. 1 upset of all-time.

My pick is Michigan 35, Huskers 13.

Hope everyone has a great weekend and if you are traveling bundle up, be safe and be careful.