Reload, not rebuild: T-Wolves aim to capitalize on state volleyball berth

UTICA – Behind a pair of standout seasons from seniors Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen, Exeter-Milligan volleyball won 20 matches, the CRC tournament and subdistrict and district titles last fall.

The T-Wolves bowed out in three sets in their state opener against top seed and eventual champion Falls City Sacred Heart, but the trip to Lincoln still marked the program’s first state berth since 2018.

Both Olsen and Jansky are gone after earning unanimous first-team all-state honors, but the T-Wolves still have a stable of returning contributors for third-year head coach Madalynn Fousek to work with. Despite the key departures, there are enough pieces back that Exeter-Milligan could reload rather than rebuild.

To that end, the summer ball season proves crucial. So far, the Timberwolves are off to a good start, winning all four matches over the first two days of the Centennial summer league.

That record includes victories over C-1 schools in Milford and Malcolm, the latter of which won 24 matches a year ago. E-M picked up wins against CRC foes Hampton and High Plains in the T-Wolves’ other two summer league matches so far.

In addition, Exeter-Milligan closed the week at Thayer Central for the Titans’ team camp on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The summer’s going fast, but I think so far it’s been really good,” Fousek said. “I’m excited. The girls are doing well and they’re working hard in the weight room.”

Olsen and Jansky leave some big shoes to fill after capping stellar prep careers with standout senior seasons.

Olsen whacked 67 kills and 32 aces on a team-high 98.7 serving percentage, but the setter racked up 706 of E-M’s 801 assists against just seven errors in 2021 to finish second in program history with 2,438 assists. She also tallied 233 digs.

Jansky, meanwhile, made her presence felt all over the court, leading Exeter-Milligan in kills (391), hitting percentage (.334), aces (55) and total blocks (84). She was also second on the team in digs with 294 and serve receives with 444. She edged out Heather Pribyl’s 390 kills in 2009 to set the school’s single-season record and ranks third in program history with 884 winners.

The duo earned unanimous D-2 first-team all-state honors in both the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald. That type of production will be difficult to replace, but the Timberwolves do return a key core of returning contributors headlined by senior Jozie Kanode and juniors Malorie Staskal and Savana Krupicka.

“Obviously Emma and Cameran did a lot for us, but what I loved to see this summer is that Jozie, Malorie and Savana really stepped up. Morgan White has stepped up too,” Fousek said. “(Being) one year older just makes a huge difference, and they’ve been doing a great job. We’ve still got some kinks to figure out and things that will take time, but so far we’re doing pretty good.”

Kanode joined the senior duo as the third Timberwolf to earn York News-Times all-area honors and also garnered all-CRC and D-2 all-state honorable mention in both major Nebraska newspapers after a breakout junior season.

The libero ranked second on the final area leaderboard with a team-high 380 digs to pair with 489 serve receives. Kanode also whacked 17 kills and placed second on the team with 43 aces on an 89.8 serving percentage.

Krupicka closed her sophomore season with 122 kills, the second-best mark on the team. She crushed 20 aces to pair with 121 digs, 139 serve receives and 23 assists. She and Kanode were two of four Timberwolves to appear in each of the team’s 84 sets last fall.

Staskal saw the court in 79 sets and hammered 117 kills and 31 aces as a sophomore in 2021. She blocked 17 attacks and tallied 200 serve receives to go with 160 digs. Both Krupicka and Staskal garnered YNT all-area honorable mention.

With a strong core back, Exeter-Milligan figures to return a lot of firepower. Of their four hitters to record 100 kills last fall, half are back – and both recorded at least 115 winners. Two of their four leaders in aces also return, as does their digs leader (and three of their top five) and three of their top four serve receivers.

That’s far from a bare cupboard to work with, and some could be primed for a breakout season with another year of development under their belts this fall. It also helps that the team’s biggest strength this summer has been its work ethic, according to Fousek.

“Starting with day one with weights, I think we’ve had maybe four misses total and that’s really awesome,” she said. “Their work ethic, communication and the will to get better has been our strong suit so far.”

For all the returning production, however, Exeter-Milligan still has some kinks to work out. Olsen had a stranglehold on the setter position for four years, so the Timberwolves must find someone to fill the void at that spot.

That, Fousek said, has been the biggest emphasis so far this summer.

“(It’s) our setting and rotations, just figuring out what’s going to work for us,” she said. “We’re doing a different rotation every time we can touch a ball, so just seeing what’s going to work is what we’re fine-tuning right now.”

The T-Wolves are also counting on contributions from some underclassmen. Among four freshmen, Fousek mentioned Kaydence Haase and Kiley Oldehoeft as names to keep an eye on from day one.

“They’ve been really stepping up and they’re going to be a big part of our offense this year and defense as well,” she said. “Then we have two other freshmen that have been doing a great job and showing up, and they’re getting stronger and better every day.”

Even with the departure of a pair of first-team all-state players, Exeter-Milligan returns enough contributors that another season of growth could lead to a year of reloading rather than rebuilding.

“I’m excited, the girls are excited,” Fousek said. “We’ve been working hard and I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year.”