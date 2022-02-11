Relentless 'D' and solid offense paces York girls to victory

Destiny Shepherd added 11 points, as the senior canned two of York’s three treys for the game. Junior Anna Briggs knocked down five field goals and netted 11 points as the Dukes placed four in double figures.

Sophomore Kiersten Portwine scored five points, while freshman Chloe Koch added one to round out York’s offensive output.

Despite shooting just 27% from deep, York hit well from the floor overall as the Dukes constantly attacked the lane and drove to the rim. Pohl, Scheierman and Briggs combined for 15 made shots, all of which came from inside the arc. When the shots from 2-point range weren’t falling, the Dukes drew contact and made Seward pay at the foul line.

“You’ve got to be able to get to the line, you’ve got to be able to get to the rim, especially if you want to work the ball inside,” Kern said. “If it’s a guard inside or a post inside, getting the ball into the lane allows so many things to open up. You get layups or kick-outs, and that’s what we’re trying to do at all times.”

Despite York’s solid play en route to a 19-point win, Kern emphasized a need to cut down on the giveaways as postseason play begins.

“Their zone can give you fits, and we threw the ball away a few too many times,” he said. “You can’t do that this time of year, you don’t want to do that this time of year. The good thing is we did well enough on the boards, did well enough in our shooting that you didn’t see it, but those are things we’re going to work on and continue to improve in our practices.”