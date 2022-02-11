Relentless 'D' and solid offense paces York girls to victory

SEWARD – The York Dukes turned the ball over 17 times during the first three quarters of Friday night’s regular-season finale at Seward, yet the visitors still held a comfortable 39-21 lead with eight minutes to play.
A dominant York defensive effort played a key role, as the Dukes crashed the glass to the tune of a 34-21 rebounding edge and held the Bluejays to just 10-of-41 (24%) shooting in a 56-37 rout.
“It was a great win. We scored a lot of points, and it’s good to see our offense clicking,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “We had four girls in double figures, and that’s great. Defensively, the first half was outstanding. Our pressure early in the first quarter got us a lead early and we stretched it out, did what we needed to do to win.”
The Dukes raced out to a 16-5 lead after eight minutes and pushed their cushion to 25-11 at the break. Seward shot just 3 of 23 from the floor in the opening 16 minutes, while York knocked down 11 of 18 attempts in the first half.
Despite turning the ball over four times in the third quarter, York still outscored Seward 14-10 in the period to extend the lead to 18 points entering the final frame.
The Bluejays heated up offensively in the final stanza with 16 points, but York poured in 17 during the final eight minutes to clinch a 56-37 win.
Seward won the turnover battle 18-13, but a cold shooting night combined with York’s dominance on the boards proved to be too much to overcome. The Bluejays went 7 of 22 from 3-point range, but they connected on just 3 of 24 shots from inside the arc. Seward also drained 10 of 15 free throws.
Hannah Benedict and Kelsey Miller led Seward with nine points apiece, while Ona Stutzman added six for the Bluejays.
York, as it has been prone to do to most opponents this season, attacked the glass early and often. They out-rebounded Seward 15-9 in the first half and finished with a 34-21 edge on the boards for the game.
“With our size, and our guards rebound well also, it’s something that’s a priority for us,” Kern said of the team’s emphasis on rebounding. “As we continue to do that, giving us extra shot opportunities on each possession is what we’re trying to do. It usually benefits us on the offensive side.”
The Dukes shot just 3 of 11 from downtown but made 21 of 45 shots overall, connecting at a 46.6% clip. York also finished 11 of 14 (78.5%) at the charity stripe.
Seniors Mattie Pohl and Masa Scheierman spearheaded the effort offensively, as both buried five shots from the floor and went a perfect 4-for-4 at the foul line. Pohl and Scheierman racked up 14 points apiece to tie for the game-high.
Destiny Shepherd added 11 points, as the senior canned two of York’s three treys for the game. Junior Anna Briggs knocked down five field goals and netted 11 points as the Dukes placed four in double figures.
Sophomore Kiersten Portwine scored five points, while freshman Chloe Koch added one to round out York’s offensive output.
Despite shooting just 27% from deep, York hit well from the floor overall as the Dukes constantly attacked the lane and drove to the rim. Pohl, Scheierman and Briggs combined for 15 made shots, all of which came from inside the arc. When the shots from 2-point range weren’t falling, the Dukes drew contact and made Seward pay at the foul line.
“You’ve got to be able to get to the line, you’ve got to be able to get to the rim, especially if you want to work the ball inside,” Kern said. “If it’s a guard inside or a post inside, getting the ball into the lane allows so many things to open up. You get layups or kick-outs, and that’s what we’re trying to do at all times.”
Despite York’s solid play en route to a 19-point win, Kern emphasized a need to cut down on the giveaways as postseason play begins.
“Their zone can give you fits, and we threw the ball away a few too many times,” he said. “You can’t do that this time of year, you don’t want to do that this time of year. The good thing is we did well enough on the boards, did well enough in our shooting that you didn’t see it, but those are things we’re going to work on and continue to improve in our practices.”