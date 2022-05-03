Relay success helps Centennial girls rally for SNC title

FAIRBURY – When the Southern Nebraska Conference track meet hit its mid-afternoon break Tuesday, the Centennial Broncos sat in sixth place. Centennial chipped away at the deficit as the day wore on but still found itself in third place with just two events remaining – the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

When Savannah Horne took the baton to begin the anchor leg of the 4x100, the Broncos were around sixth place and dreams of a conference title appeared dashed. The sophomore sprinter surged down the stretch, catapulting Centennial into third and securing eight points.

With just the 4x400 remaining, the Broncos needed to win and hope Superior and Fairbury finished fifth or worse.

Cora Payne, Karley Naber, Gracen Fehlhafer and Molly Prochaska delivered, completing the relay in 4:23.63 to win gold and pace the field by about three seconds. The host Jeffs finished fifth, Superior placed seventh and Centennial walked away with the team title.

“All of them ran a season best time to get the win,” Johansen said of the four legs to the decisive relay. “A lot of things had to go right for all of the pieces to fall into place. It was a great team win for the girls. All those fifth and sixth places can help add up to team wins.”

The Broncos’ 80 points just edged out Fairbury and Superior, who tied for second with 78. Sandy Creek and Milford rounded out the top five. Fillmore Central and Heartland also took on the conference field, with the Panthers amassing 20 points to finish 10th and the Huskies taking 11th with 11 points.

Horne turned in a solid outing in the sprints, clocking in at 12.90 seconds to claim gold. The sophomore added silver in the 200.

Prochaska recorded the Broncos’ other individual event victory in the 800, where she crossed the tape in 2:33.20.

Milford’s Lilly Kenning swept the 1600 and 3200, but Centennial’s depth in the distance races loomed large. Junior Madison Brandenburgh claimed bronze in the 3200 and finished sixth in the 1600, while freshman Ella Wambold took fifth.

Grace Schernikau notched silver in the 1600, clocking in at 6:15.40.

“That race was huge in starting the comeback,” Johansen said. “We picked up 11 points.”

Camrbia Saunders scored twice for Centennial, as the junior finished fourth in the triple jump and sixth in the 300 hurdles. Payne added two points after notching a fifth-place finish in the 400, while senior Halley Heidtbrink took fifth in the shot put.

In a two-point victory, the scoring depth proved critical. Just as important was Centennial’s brilliance in the relays, a common theme for the Broncos this spring. In addition to the decisive win in the 4x400, Payne, Schernikau, Lillian Butzke and Prochaska clocked in at 10:58.77 in the 4x800 to claim gold.

When Saunders, Naber, Samara Ruether and Horne notched bronze in the 4x100, it meant the Broncos scored 26 points across the three relays.

Fillmore Central scored 20 points, 16 of which came from junior Reyna Hafer and freshman Angelina Schademann on a pair of runner-up finishes. Hafer ran the 400 in 1:04.79 to take silver, while Schademann cleared 10 feet in the pole vault.

Hallie Verhage scored the Panthers’ final four points in the 1600, which she ran in 6:18.15 to finish fourth.

Sophomore Mariah Tessman accounted for five of Heartland’s 11 points when she tied for third in the pole vault. Jaelyn Brown added a fifth-place finish in the 200 and the Huskies’ 4x100 relay took fourth to round out the team scoring.

Team standings – 1. Centennial (CENT) 80, T-2. Superior (SUP) 78, T-2. Fairbury (FHS) 78, 4. Sandy Creek (SC) 59, 5. Milford (MIL) 52, 6. Sutton (SUT) 46, 7. Thayer Central (TC) 36, 8. Wilber-Clatonia (WC) 34, 9. David City (DC) 33, 10. Fillmore Central (FC) 20, 11. Heartland (HRT) 11

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Savannah Horne, CENT, 12.90

200 – 1. Ella Gardner, SUP, 26.40; 2. Savannah Horne, CENT, 26.71; 5. Jaelyn Brown, HRT, 28.42

400 – 1. Jenna Heinz, SC, 1:03.40; 2. Reyna Hafer, FC, 1:04.79; 5. Cora Payne, CENT, 1:06.48

800 – 1. Molly Prochaska, CENT, 2:33.20

1600 – 1. Lilly Kenning, MIL, 5:52.66; 2. Grace Schernikau, CENT, 6:15.40; 4. Hallie Verhage, FC, 6:18.15; 5. Ella Wambold, CENT, 6:21.48; 6. Madison Brandenburgh, CENT, 6:21.82

3200 – 1. Lilly Kenning, MIL, 12:38.81; 3. Madison Brandenburgh, CENT, 13:32.45

100 Hurdles – 1. Jami Mans, FHS, 16.39

300 Hurdles – 1. Kate Griess, SUT, 49.90; 6. Cambria Saunders, CENT, 53.66

4x100 – 1. Sandy Creek, 53.47; 3. Centennial, 54.14; 4. Heartland, 54.64

4x400 – 1. Centennial, 4:24.63

4x800 – 1. Centennial, 10:58.77

High Jump – 1. Marissa Walker, MIL, 5-2

Pole Vault – 1. Sadie Rempel, SUP, 10-6; 2. Angelina Schademann, FC, 10-0; 3. Mariah Tessman, HRT, 10-0

Long Jump – 1. Ella Gardner, SUP, 18-0¼

Triple Jump – 1. Ella Gardner, SUP, 35-5; 4. Cambria Saunders, CENT, 31-3

Shot Put – 1. Shayla Meyer, SUP, 36-0; 5. Halley Heidtbrink, CENT, 33-3½

Discus – 1. Shayla Meyer, SUP, 142-0