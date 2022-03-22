Regular season toughens up CRC teams for post-season

YORK – Of the 13 teams in the Crossroads Conference, four played for the right to represent the CRC at the Nebraska State Basketball Tournament.

The conference unfortunately did not have a great night in the district finals as only Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (23-5, 11-1) advanced to the D1 championship tournament with a 63-57 win over Elgin Public/Pope John.

The Eagles, who tied for the conference regular season title with Cross County and Meridian, lost in the first round to Archbishop-Bergan 47-33.

Cross County (19-7, 11-1) lost in the subdistrict finals after losing CRC second team player Shyanne Anderson to an injury in the semifinals. The Cougars did, however, win their third consecutive CRC basketball tournament championship, the first three-peat since the Exeter-Milligan teams from 2003-2008 won six in a row.

Meridian finished the season (15-9, 11-1) and lost in the semifinals of their subdistrict.

Exeter-Milligan, rated for most of the season in Class D-2, ended their 2021-22 year at 18-10 (8-4) and lost to St. Mary’s in the district final at Albion.

Both McCool Junction and Osceola tied the E-M Timberwolves for fourth place in the regular season standings as the Mustangs were 16-7 (8-4) and the Bulldogs were 14-10 (8-4).

McCool Junction lost to Elmwood-Murdock in the district finals at Crete and Osceola was defeated by eventual D1 state champion Falls City Sacred Heart.

See the rest of the final season standings below.

McCool Junction sophomore McKenna Yates, Exeter-Milligan senior Cameran Jansky and Cross County senior Josi Noble were three of the five girls selected to the CRC first team.

Meridian senior Allyson Kort and BDS senior Taylor Sliva joined the three local players. Yates finished with 18.3 points per game, 3.7 assists and 4.1 steals.

Jansky was active in scoring at 12 points per game and she was among the leader in steals. Noble was a defensive stopper for head coach Mitch Boshart and the Cougars.

The Cougars placed a pair of sophomores on the second team with Lilly Peterson and Anderson, while Nebraska Lutheran’s Lily Otte, a junior averaged 12.5 points per game.

Peterson was seventh in the final York News-Times stats in free throw shooting, while Anderson was fifth in assists (2.5) and third in free throw percent at .755. Also on the second team were junior JessaLynn Hudson of BDS and East Butler senior Allie Rigatuso.

See honorable mention selection below.

Crossroads Conference All-Conference Teams

First Team

McKenna Yates McCool Junction 10

Cameran Jansky Exeter-Milligan 12

Taylor Sliva BDS 12

Allyson Kort Meridian 12

Josi Noble Cross County 12

Second Team

JessaLynn Hudson BDS 11

Lilly Peterson Cross County 10

Shyanne Anderson Cross County 10

Allie Rigatuso East Butler 12

Lily Otte Nebraska Lutheran 11

Honorable Mention

BDS-Hannah Miller (11), Hanna Kadel (10)

Exeter-Milligan-Emma Olsen (12), Jasmine Turrubiates (11)

Osceola-Emma Recker (10), Rori Wieseman (10)

Hampton-Zaya Stuart (12), Lillian Dose (11)

Meridian-Jaslyn Ward (11), Kimberly Schropfer (12), Kaylee Pribyl (11)

Giltner- Macie Antle (12)

Cross County-Chloe Sandell (12)

Shelby-RC-Ava Larmon (10)

High Plains- Hailey Lindburg (11)

East Butler-Lanae Aerts (12)

Dorchester-Baylor Behrens (9)

Final CRC Team Standings- Girls

T1. BDS* 11-1 23-5

T1. Cross County 11-1 19-7

T1. Meridian 11-1 15-9

T4. Exeter-Milligan 8-4 18-10

T4. McCool Jct. 8-4 16-7

T4. Osceola 8-4 14-10

7. East Butler 5-7 11-12

8. Shelby-Rising City 4-8 5-17

9. High Plains 4-8 8-14

10. Hampton 3-9 9-12

11. Dorchester 3-9 8-14

12. Giltner 1-11 2-20

13. Neb. Lutheran 1-11 4-16

*State qualifier