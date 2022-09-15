Reflections on the pending Nebraska football coaching search

First, allow me to preface the rest of the column with an admission that up until the very end, I badly wanted the Scott Frost era at Nebraska to pan out. I can still vividly remember the excitement my buddies and I had when they announced Frost’s hiring as Mike Riley’s successor back in late 2017; we were so hyped up we left our dorm rooms in Sandoz Hall during the end of the American Athletic Conference title game between UCF and Memphis to head to Wendy’s and order Frostys.

Alas, sometimes things just don’t pan out no matter how much you want them to. After last Saturday’s home loss to Georgia Southern – the 10th consecutive one-score defeat and just the latest in a disturbingly long line of bitterly frustrating NU losses since Frank Solich’s ouster nearly 20 years ago – the writing was on the wall. Things just weren’t working.

The loss did not seem like the kind of defeat Frost could bounce back from and the question became a matter of when athletic director Trev Alberts decided to pull the plug, not if. The answer turned out to be the next day, when the school announced the head coach had been relieved of his duties effective immediately.

I will wish Frost the best going forward and hope his next coaching stop works out better, but a clean slate was needed for both parties in Lincoln. Mickey Joseph will be the interim HC for the rest of the season, and I would agree he was hands-down the best choice for the role.

By all accounts, he’s been an absolute game-changer for the scarlet and cream on the recruiting trail, and if he’s able to rally the team, turn the season around and do enough to get the interim tag dropped I’ll be stoked.

Should Alberts opt to go in a different direction, though, who should the Huskers target?

One name that’s been floated around in recent days is Urban Meyer. I’ll admit I’m far from an expert in coaching changes and fits, but I think Meyer might be just about the worst hire Alberts could make.

His brief NFL stint in Jacksonville last season was nothing short of an unmitigated disaster on the field and off, and while NFL success isn’t a requirement for a good college coach, I just have a hard time envisioning a potential Meyer experiment at Nebraska ending in anything except another spectacular flameout.

Instead, my feeling is the Huskers should prioritize a coach who can develop talent and foster a strong and healthy culture. Recruiting wasn’t the biggest issue of the Frost era, but retaining players and developing the ones who did stay was. The new coach will have to be able to recruit (just like the HC at every college program in the country has to recruit) but I think it’s more important for the next hire to have a strong sense of the identity and schemes he wants to run, recruit players to fit that scheme and then develop them once they step on campus rather than merely chasing stars in the recruiting rankings.

To that end, a coach from the same mold as a Matt Campbell (Iowa State), Lance Leipold (Kansas) or Mark Stoops (Kentucky) would make a ton of sense.

That’s not to say the new hire needs to be one of those three or even that any of them would feel compelled to leave their current situation, but the hire should undoubtedly be a coach of a similar ilk.

One potential outside-the-box candidate? Current Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. I’m not the biggest fan of Rhule in Charlotte because I don’t think he’s cut out as a head coach at the professional level, but it’s hard to argue with his resume at the collegiate ranks, first building Temple into a respectable program and then taking over at Baylor in the wake of the Art Briles scandal.

Rhule’s strength appears to be in building and developing a program, and while that isn’t the biggest key to determining NFL success, it would make for a good college coach. It’s also the kind of coach the Huskers need the most right now.

More than anything else, Nebraska should prioritize a coach who understands player development and how to maximize the performance of his guys.

It doesn’t matter if that choice ultimately ends up being Joseph, Campbell, Leipold, Stoops, Rhule or someone else entirely: player development was the biggest issue in the downfall of the Frost era, and the next head coach in Lincoln needs to possess the capabilities to reverse that trend.