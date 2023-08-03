YORK – About 20-years ago, York’s Barry Redfern received a phone call asking him if he was interested in attending the Masters Golf Tournament on a Saturday and Sunday at Augusta National Golf Course.

Of course being an avid golfer and fan of golf and attending the Masters being nearly the Holy Grail of golf bucket lists, he jumped at the opportunity to attend.

In early July this year, Redfern went on another golf excursion; one that he said was put on hold a few times, but met and passed all of his expectations.

Redfern and three of his buddies from North Carolina packed their bags and headed overseas on July 5 to Scotland, the Home of Golf, to play 10 courses in nine days, including four championship courses.

“The cool thing was there was three guys from North Carolina and one of them was Jamie Martin who grew up in Fairbury and worked in York. We became good friends and we have stayed in touch and I have gone out to the coast and played Hilton Head and other places with him and got to know his friends,” explained Redfern. “One of his friends is a doctor who had been to Scotland with another group, so he kind of like had an idea of how to plan things and so he was pretty much the one who put the trip together.”

“We tried to do this trip about three years ago but then we had to deal with COVID-19 and last year they moved for the 150th Anniversary of the British Open to St. Andrews which messed that up and turned everything around and everything was booked and more expensive,” Redfern explained. “If I got the opportunity to do two days at the Masters again or you said I could go back and play this much golf in Scotland, there is no question I would go back to Scotland. Those are two pretty big things on my bucket list and they are at the pinnacle of it.”

Redfern, York's mayor, said that these championship courses over in Scotland are not off limits from the public, which is a huge difference between them and the United States.

“The most fantastic thing about it is all the courses we have watched on TV since we were kids and heard about and that are some of the greatest golf courses in the world is, you can go play them,” Redfern stated. “It’s not like the United States where so many courses are country clubs and exclusive and you can’t get on them. There are some courses that harder to get on like Muirfield and maybe a waiting list on some, but they are available for the public to play and other course as well, but the majority of them you can get a tee times and just go play them.”

Redfern said that the wow factor was bigger on some courses than others, but he was always excited to see what the next hole was like.

“Turnberry was just wow. A lot of big wow factors there. I was just so excited every day. We would tee off on a hole and you didn’t really care you just were excited to go see the next hole,” Redfern commented. “A lot of these courses were newer but used by the military over time. These courses are where wars took place. The last course we played they had big cement blocks that were all lined up to keeps tanks out during war periods. Then on that course as the caddie pointed out to a rock out on the sea that he said was shaped like a battle ship and in WWII they would go light up that rock to make it look like a battleship and the bombers would be bombing the island where there were no people and nothing else. It has quite a history.”

The group started out on the east coast and worked their way over to St. Andrews where they spent four days touring and playing the courses in that area.

“We played on the East Coast and we played Western Gailes which was really cool, but they are all cool. This one was kind of a short and a little bit quirky course, but it was the home of the first British Open,” Redfern said. “And it is right next Troon. Then we went to Turnberry which was awesome. We played 36-holes that day and overall we played 10 pretty much championship courses in nine days. I walked them all and carried my bag five times and had caddies five times. I played in shorts seven of the nine days and it rains a little every day and you pull your rain jacket out all the time. My North Carolina buddies were not quite as tough as I was because they were in slacks all the time.”

Redfern said that the caddies were some of the greatest characters because they knew the courses and had stories to tell.

“The clouds would roll in off the sea and one time it was raining hard, sheets of rain and the caddie said well you will be putting in the sunshine and sure enough when we got to the green the sun was back out,” added Redfern. “They know the area and if you see them putting on their rain jacket, you best be doing the same. I’m pretty convinced if you stay outside long enough in Scotland it will rain. It rained hard at night but overall we were blessed with pretty good weather. Average temperature was lows 54 high of 63 every day we were there.”

Redfern said that one day while on the putting green at one of the courses he looked up said hi to a player and noticed it was professional golfer Jimmy Walker. He also said that Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth played in a foursome on that same day with a couple European pros.

“There were a bunch of pros that had come over to play a practice round because this was the day before Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth were playing in the Scottish Open,” Redfern said. “They teed off right in front us and they were right in front of us all day with two European professionals. So we watched the guys whack at it a little bit. I don’t usually play on the same course as two major championship winners on the same day.”

On a few courses Redfern said that you may be required to have a handicap of bogey golf or so, but for the most part anyone was allowed to play.

“I think there are some courses that are more lenient than others. In our group everybody kind of had a single digit handicap. A couple of courses are bogey or around that score or you are just not going to really enjoy it that much,” he said. “There are other courses where they allow anyone to golf and our caddie said there was one group golfing with a combined HDC of 120 or something.”

Redfern said that he didn’t get to play the Old St. Andrews Course, but did walk down to the 17th hole and 18th fairway while they stayed there and got to see what we see on TV all the time.

“So you would think that 18th hole which we have seen on TV so many times you can’t just walk up there and see the course. The green is here and the street is here and while tournaments are going on people can just climb up on the railing and watch golfers hit their shots, putt and just watch the tournament, Redfern stated. “It was really cool. We didn’t play the old course because we didn’t get picked in the lottery and we didn’t want to wait there and we didn’t want to give up any of the courses we were already locked into,” Redfern commented. “On Friday we went down there and several of our caddies asked if we were playing the old course and we said we were not and they said to just go down and play the new course and you will get 90% of the same feeling as the old course.”

What was Barry’s best score?

I think the best I shot was a 76 at Kingsbarns. A lot of times we played best ball within our foursome to keep things moving along. I made four birdies that day that covered up a lot of mistakes and was probably given a few three-footers,” Redfern said. “I hit the ball pretty good over there.”

“One of the highlights of the trip is we were playing at Kingsbarns and on the 15th hole Jamie got a hole in one there that day which was unbelievable,” Redfern added. “They had a plaque and they put his name on the wall in the clubhouse. The little joke was his name will always be in Scotland on the Kingsbarn’s wall or at least until they remodel. That place was pretty awesome. It was all awesome!”

Courses that the group played over the nine days

*Championship Courses

*Trump Turnberry (Alisa)

Kingsbarns

*Carnoustie

North Berwick

*Royal Troon

*Western Gailes (first British Open)

St. Andrews (new)

Gullane No. 1

Prestwick

Turnberry (King Robert the Bruce)